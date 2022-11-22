ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKBN

These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year

(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
Raleigh News & Observer

What Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving?

You know what they say about best-laid plans. You can thoroughly map out your Thanksgiving meal, only to discover that you forgot the stuffing or don’t have enough dinner rolls. Don’t feel bad, it happens to everyone at some point. Luckily, last-minute shoppers will have plenty of options....
KCAU 9 News

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
NJ.com

Is Target open on Thanksgiving Day 2022? When does it open Friday?

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Target is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals, but will you be able to shop for bargains on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. Is Target open on Thanksgiving 2022?. Target will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will open...
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
K97.5

Which Local Grocery Stores Are Open On Thanksgiving Day?

Part one of preparing Thanksgiving dinner is being prepared. But if for some reason you forgot the nutmeg or need more butter, it might be good to know what stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Food Lion: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fresh Market: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Harris Teeter: 6 a.m. […]
New York Post

The 25 best holiday gifts from QVC you can order online in 2022

When it comes to holiday shopping, we’re fans of quite a few retailers — Amazon, Anthropologie and Nordstrom, to name a few — but QVC is a standout brand that isn’t just ‘as seen on TV.’. Notably, QVC has an array of best-selling, perfectly gift-able...
wealthinsidermag.com

How to Get a Free Turkey for Thanksgiving

November may have just begun, but Thanksgiving Day 2022 — and its lengthy grocery store receipts — will be here in the shake of a turkey’s tail. Lucky for you, stores like BJ’s, ShopRite and Safeway have special free turkey giveaways to help you save money this year.
TODAY.com

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? Here's what you need to know

Thanksgiving is a special time of year when loved ones gather and give thanks (and, ya know, have a few squabbles here and there). As with any holiday, the actual day is pretty hectic, especially when you have a turkey to thaw, pies to bake and family to welcome — all at the same time.
FanSided

Best Buy Thanksgiving hours: Is Best Buy open Thanksgiving?

While many people think about food or football on Thanksgiving, that’s not all everyone thinks about. Some people like to get a jump on the holiday season with their shopping, especially with Black Friday right around the corner. So if you’re thinking about heading to Best Buy on Thanksgiving,...
CBS LA

Black Friday stretching into entire shopping week

Black Friday used to be just one day of the year. But now, in some stores, it lasts for a whole week.Retailers like Target, Walmart and Best Buy are stretching out the sales over the course of the week again this year.RetailMeNot says supply-chain issues of last year are partly to blame.Not only are people wanting to finish their holiday shopping earlier, but retailers still have extra merchandise they want to get rid of from last year. Some shoppers told us they already feel behind on holiday shopping, even though it's only two days before Thanksgiving.
Elite Daily

TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 Deals Include Major Home Decor Savings

Black Friday is finally here, and it’s time to strategize which deals to take advantage of during the annual shopping event. TJ Maxx is always offering exclusive discounts on home and lifestyle essentials year-round, and though the brand traditionally opts out of Black Friday festivities, it’s still worth peeping what deals they have in store for 2022 holiday shopping. Get your gift list ready for Santa shopping and keep reading to see what you can get from TJ Maxx’s Black Friday 2022 deals.

