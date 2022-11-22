ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, NY

13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman wakes up in pool of blood after argument

Canton, Pa. — A woman woke up in a pool of blood after injuries allegedly suffered during a fight with a man. The woman was in a haze when she got off the floor of her kitchen on Oct. 30 covered in blood, according to police. She was able to regain enough control to check into a hospital, police said. She was treated for injuries that required surgery. Darryl Liberati,...
CANTON, PA
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged with four felonies after domestic incident

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is in Tompkins County jail with no bail after a Thanksgiving night arrest. Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street around 7:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of a physical domestic incident in progress. Officers separated the pair and upon investigation it was learned that there were outstanding charges related to a similar incident on October 6th at the same location. 40-year-old Gregory Hayden was arrested and charged with felony robbery, felony strangulation, felony criminal possession of a weapon, felony unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor assault. He is set to appear in Ithaca City Court at 1:30 p.m. on November 30th.
ITHACA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly steals knives from Tractor Supply

Richmond Township, Pa. — A man is accused of stealing knives from Tractor Supply Company in Mansfield. According to police, Edward Zuke, 25, of Canton, fled the scene after police were called to Tractor Supply at 1430 South Main Street in Mansfield. He was located in the Mansfield Walmart and taken into custody without incident, police said. Zuke is accused of stealing a yellow and black foldable cat knife, valued at $40; an orange and gray old timer foldable pocket knife, valued at $12.99; and a Smith and Wesson HRT neck and book knife combo, valued at $24.99. The investigation is ongoing.
MANSFIELD, PA
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin

From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

State Police investigate fatal ATV accident in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police responded to a fatal ATV accident on November 24, at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the town of Victor. New York State Troopers learned that a 64-year-old man from Eagle Bay was hunting and driving an ATV near a relative’s residence on Thanksgiving and failed to return. After multiple attempts […]
VICTOR, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
VESTAL, NY
whcuradio.com

Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Bicyclist struck by car in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle near a busy intersection in Elmira on Friday. The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Friday evening where a bicyclist was hit near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue. The man was seen on the ground while emergency […]
ELMIRA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
CLAY, NY
Shore News Network

16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY – A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Syracuse after attempting to flee police with a loaded gun, police said on Monday. At approximately 1:04 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, Syracuse Police officers responded to East Brighton Avenue at Rock Cut Road for a report of a suspicious person with a weapon. He was described as a black male in his 20s, wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and a black ski mask. A male matching the description was located in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue by officer Linnertz. The officer asked the man to stop, but he The post 16-year-old with multiple priors arrested with gun in Syracuse appeared first on Shore News Network.
SYRACUSE, NY

