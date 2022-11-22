When Brown & Brown Architects were charged with extending an existing house in the heart of the UK’s largest National Park, they faced several challenges. Foremost, they were asked to join the home to the adjacent steading, which was 3m lower than and 6m away from the residential structure, as well as being on an irregular angle. In this video, you can see that the once-rustic steading has been torn down, its materials recycle to create a contemporary extension with a timber and glass upper volume above a stone plinth. Remarkably, the existing topography of the site is maintained at all times.

