architizer.com
Interstitial Space: Atriums Drawn in Plan and Section
Judging for the Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is officially underway. Check out the Top 100 Finalists and stay tuned — we'll reveal the two competition winners in the coming weeks. Great design invites people to use architecture on their own terms. This is one of the best parts...
Neighbours cry foul over plans for an all-day music venue at Chelsea stadium
It is one of London's most desirable neighbourhoods – so Chelsea has always seemed an unlikely setting for a huge football stadium. But given that Chelsea FC set up home just off the fashionable Fulham Road in 1905, its well-heeled residents are used to thousands of fans packing their streets a few times a month.
architizer.com
Brown & Brown Architects Refurbishes a Once Derelict Steading
When Brown & Brown Architects were charged with extending an existing house in the heart of the UK’s largest National Park, they faced several challenges. Foremost, they were asked to join the home to the adjacent steading, which was 3m lower than and 6m away from the residential structure, as well as being on an irregular angle. In this video, you can see that the once-rustic steading has been torn down, its materials recycle to create a contemporary extension with a timber and glass upper volume above a stone plinth. Remarkably, the existing topography of the site is maintained at all times.
architizer.com
STICK SNAP STACK Explores an Alternative Construction System
STICK SNAP STACK – The project explores an alternative construction system based on a unique stacking mechanism. We learn from how birds stack sticks, beavers use branches, and other animal agents build their structures in sustainable manners. Without using bonding agents or permanent joint methods, the ‘stacking’ prototype focuses on the unique unit block design and reversible interlocking mechanism. Three identical wood sticks are snapped into a 3D-printed centerpiece, which can generate angles for stacking orientation. An 8-block rhombohedral lattice module can grow to achieve geometric freedom. Anyone can stack sticks to build a structure that can be easily disassembled for different uses, times, and locations.
architizer.com
Luma King’s Cross // Squire and Partners
Luma is Squire and Partners’ first building in Argent’s King’s Cross development. The 61 apartment scheme occupies a prime position between Lewis Cubitt Park and Jellicoe Gardens, with a design which knits into the evolving urban setting and references the surrounding natural landscape. The building establishes a strong visual and physical connection between the two gardens with a central glazed residential entrance, and apartment layouts which ensure that all residences enjoy park views, many with dual aspect.
architizer.com
The Avlakia House is a Message of Balance Between Human Intervention and Preservation
Avlakia House – In the case of Avlakia House, the brief requested a rather large program in a large but steep plot, so it became quite apparent from the beginning that this was not a project that would be answered with one gesture. Hence, we employed a strategy of hiding most of the house in the landscape while revealing one white monolithic volume that hosted the public spaces. We wanted to pass on a message of balance between human intervention and preservation, which is, after all, what sustainability is all about.
architizer.com
Pars Steel Sabzevar // Taash Design and Construction Studio
The design of the office building and the entrance complex of Pars Steel Sabzevar Industrial Factory has been designed with a symbolic spatial and environmental organization approach. The effective point in shaping this plan is the key role of steel in the country’s industry. The steel industry is the first and most basic point of any industry, including construction, automobiles and even agricultural machinery and products.
architizer.com
20 Best Architecture Firms in Vietnam
Vietnam’s vast and varied architectural landscape is composed of vernacular tradition, colonial doctrine and modernist exploration. Ancient Vietnamese architecture is rooted in its wooden and thatched structures and distinguished by its curved roofs. Eventually, during the centuries of dynastic rule, outsourced external laborers introduced a new Chinese visual language. Then, the French colonial period brought forth Western ideologies.
architizer.com
CambridgeSeven Creates a Dramatic Angular Sloped Façade for the College of Life Sciences, Kuwait University
The College for Life Sciences (CLS) – houses five major departments: Art and Design, Communication Science and Language, Environmental Technology, Family Sciences, and Information Science. Featuring laboratories, classrooms, lecture rooms, exhibit hall, an administrative office suite, faculty offices, prayer rooms and a Food Production Demonstration Facility, the college will serve 3,000 students. The design is centered on the themes of “art” and “environment” which act as common threads linking the departments together. Natural daylighting, ventilation and the incorporation of sustainable building materials create a healthy and living environment. This college is designed around centralized atria.
architizer.com
The Skywalker House // S.PIN ARCHITECT
Text description provided by the architects. The Skywalker House, a house design prototype that ‘skywalks’ on a 42 degree slope, minimising footprint & complementing the surrounding green at the same time, proofing the viability of the co-existence between nature and architecture. The house, for a medium size family,...
