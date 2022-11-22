ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

brownstoner.com

9 Brooklyn Shops and Restaurants to Check Out This Small Business Saturday

While you might still be recovering from Thanksgiving, you can make an early dent in your holiday shopping list while supporting local businesses with Small Business Saturday this weekend. The annual nationwide event, originally started by American Express in 2010, encourages patronage of local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving....
brownstoner.com

Top 10 Brooklyn Real Estate Listings: A Park Slope Rental, a PLG Brownstone

The most popular listings on Brownstoner this week include a Park Slope co-op, a Clinton Hill brownstone and a West Midwood standalone. Park Slope and Clinton Hill were popular this week. The least expensive on the list is a Park Slope brownstone rental at $10,000 a month and the most expensive is a Park Slope manse asking $9.95 million.
