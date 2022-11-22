Read full article on original website
No. 24 Purdue Dismantles No. 8 Duke 75-56 in Phil Knight Legacy Championship
Purdue basketball defeated Duke in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy championship game, led by Zach Edey's fifth double-double of the season. The 7-foot-4 junior center led all scorers with 21 points and added 12 rebounds. Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer was 4-of-8 from the 3-point line in the second half.
Tulsa fires coach Philip Montgomery after 8 seasons, 4 bowls
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa fired coach Philip Montgomery, who spent eight seasons at the school and reached four bowl games, on Sunday. The Golden Hurricane finished their season 5-7 after beating Houston on the road Saturday. It was not enough to keep the school from making a change.
