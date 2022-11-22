ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Overheard Lunchbox & Raymundo Talking Badly About Her Holiday Movie

By Lauren Smith
 4 days ago

Amy overheard Lunchbox, Ray and Mike D talking badly about her movie in the bathroom. There is a thin wall between the women's and men's bathroom, so when she was in there, she overheard them loudly talking about how bad they think her movie will be and asking Mike D for his honest opinion on it. Lunchbox said Mike D told him it was bad, and you’ll fall asleep during it, but your wives will like it.

Amy said it didn’t hurt her feelings because she didn’t expect them to like something that brings everyone joy. Bobby Bones suggests Lunchbox is just jealous he’s not in a movie, which Lunchbox reminded everyone he was in a live musical in Las Vegas, even though his lines got cut.

Mike D said he revealed his true opinion on air when he gave it a 3 out of 5.

Lunchbox’s Cousin Calls Him About Speech Ahead of Wedding

Lunchbox went to his cousin’s wedding over the weekend in Austin. This is the wedding he wasn’t sure if he should deliver a speech or not since he thinks he a “celebrity.” He thinks when celebrities go to weddings, they are pressured into giving a speech because everyone wants to hear from them. He had a speech planned but he received a call from his cousin, the bride, that changed those plans. His cousin said she’s so happy he’s coming to the wedding, and she’s heard some rumors that he thinks he needs to give a speech since he’s a “big time celebrity” but she rather leave the speeches to the maid-of-honor and best man. She reminded Lunchbox the day isn’t about him. Bobby Bones was surprised he didn’t get uninvited to the wedding after that.
AUSTIN, TX
The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

