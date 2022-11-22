ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bobby Bones Show

Eddie Thinks He’s Found His Calling as Basketball Coach

By Lauren Smith
 4 days ago

Eddie coaches his 9-year-old son's basketball team, The Laker Bones, and they played their first game Saturday and won! The score was 12-8.

Eddie now thinks he’s found his calling and is supposed to be a basketball coach. He’ll start small by coaching at the 9-year-old level and then work his way up to the NBA. He couldn’t sleep the night before because he was so nervous about the game. He was drawing up plays and player substitutions he could make. After the game, he couldn’t stop thinking about it and still can’t. He admits he’s obsessed. Eddie said his son is the second star player on the team.

The Laker Bones are 1-0!

