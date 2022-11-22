Read full article on original website
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Angelo LIVE!
Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday
SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
Sonora moves regional semifinal game due to weather
SAN ANGELO, TX. — Due to the expected forecast on Friday, it has been announced that Sonora’s regional semifinal game against Hawley has been moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. and now will be played at San Angelo Stadium per Bronco head coach Blake Weston. The game, originally scheduled for Friday evening, […]
Vehicle catches fire near North Abilene church on Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police and fire crews were called to a car fire in North Abilene on Thanksgiving Day Thursday. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, a vehicle on fire was reported in North Abilene near the corner of North 10th Street and Woodlawn Drive. KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that no buildings […]
Abilene, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
abilenevisitors.com
Winter Activities: What to Do When You Are in Abilene
There are plenty of activities you can do in Abilene. You can shop in timeless stores, try various restaurants, and discover the local history. The town of Abilene displays a rich western heritage and genuine cultural experiences. Places like the Downtown Cultural District, various museums, and restaurants make the city worth visiting.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Four Big Country teams remain in Harris Ratings Top 10
The Brownwood Lions, Hawley Bearcats, Cisco Loboes, and Albany Lions are the final four teams from the Big Country remaining the Harris Ratings Top 10 this week. Brownwood dominated Canyon for the Area championship, and that victory was good enough to move the Lions up a spot to ninth in the state by Harris.
San Angelo LIVE!
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sonora Broncos Ready for Hawley on Saturday in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO- This Saturday, the Sonora Broncos will take on the Hawley Bearcats at San Angelo Stadium in San Angelo at 7:00 p.m. Last week, the Broncos beat the Farwell Steers 18-7 and the Sonora defense stepped up in a big way. “We came out hot, the defense played great,”...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Brownwood is taking every opponent they face seriously
The Brownwood Lions are coming to Abilene to take on Wichita Falls in the Regional semifinals. The Lions are the hottest team in the region in Class 4A Division I. Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team is riding a six-game winning streak and are winning game by an average of 41 points.
bigcountryhomepage.com
“It’s a blessing:” Cisco is happy to be playing on Thanksgiving week
The Cisco Loboes are back in the third round of the playoffs. As you know, Thankgiving is Thursday, and just about every team in the state want’s to practice on Thankgiving day. Not everybody gets to do it, and it’s certainly not common for most teams. That’s not...
Developers of soon-to-be Tuscola travel center delight in landslide vote to make area damp for alcohol sales
TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents of Taylor County’s Precinct 3 showed up to the November election, faced with a proposition unique to the area: A vote on the ability to sell wine and beer in that specific part of the precinct. The vote passed by a wide margin, with 76% of voters in favor of […]
KLTV
Abilene man wanted for murder arrested in Wills Point
WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - An Abilene man wanted for murder was apprehended in East Texas on Sunday. According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department, Brandon Neely, 18, of Abilene was arrested around 1 p.m. Sunday in Wills Point by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Neely is charged with the first degree murder of Chungu Mishele, 24, of Abilene, which allegedly took place on Saturday.
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at southside business
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a southside business Monday. According to a press release, an employee at a business in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street stated a man entered the business a brandished a weapon, demanding cash.
ktxs.com
Fire department gives safety tips for frying turkeys
ABILENE, Texas — Over 900 homes are destroyed each year due to frying a turkey. This means that over 60 people are injured, 5 deaths occur, and the property damage is worth millions of dollars. Bryce Channell, an arson investigator for Abilene Police Department, gives us some safety tips for frying a turkey.
GALLERY: Semi truck crashes, catches fire along Highway 36 through Rising Star
RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you typically take Highway 36 through Rising Star on your morning commute, you likely had to find another route Wednesday morning due to a semi crash. According to a Facebook post from Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), its crews, as well as crews from Sipe Springs VFD were […]
‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
Looking for a spot for a Thanksgiving Day meal? These places are open
Church on the Rock-Abilene, 1228 Grape St. - 1 p.m. - Thanksgiving Day meal, open to all. Denny's, 3314 S. Clack St. - 7 a.m. - midnight. Denny's, 120 Overland Trail - Open 24 hours. Denny's, 101 FM 707N, Tye - Open 24 hours. Golden Corral, 4357 S. Danville Drive...
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
colemantoday.com
Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon
At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
Crime Reports: Several catalytic converters reported stolen in Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Elm Street – Theft of PropertyAn Abilene business owner reported an […]
Former Abilene meteorologist, pilot from Charlotte news station killed in helicopter crash
A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
