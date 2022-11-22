ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Holiday Snow Storm Could Hit I-20 in the Big Country Early Friday

SAN ANGELO – The Thanksgiving Holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year and extreme weather could affect driving conditions as close as I-20 in the Abilene area early Friday. According to Accuweather, "A general 6-12 inches of snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of...
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Sonora moves regional semifinal game due to weather

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Due to the expected forecast on Friday, it has been announced that Sonora’s regional semifinal game against Hawley has been moved to Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7 p.m. and now will be played at San Angelo Stadium per Bronco head coach Blake Weston. The game, originally scheduled for Friday evening, […]
SONORA, TX
High School Football PRO

Abilene, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Randall High School football team will have a game with Decatur High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00.
ABILENE, TX
abilenevisitors.com

Winter Activities: What to Do When You Are in Abilene

There are plenty of activities you can do in Abilene. You can shop in timeless stores, try various restaurants, and discover the local history. The town of Abilene displays a rich western heritage and genuine cultural experiences. Places like the Downtown Cultural District, various museums, and restaurants make the city worth visiting.
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Four Big Country teams remain in Harris Ratings Top 10

The Brownwood Lions, Hawley Bearcats, Cisco Loboes, and Albany Lions are the final four teams from the Big Country remaining the Harris Ratings Top 10 this week. Brownwood dominated Canyon for the Area championship, and that victory was good enough to move the Lions up a spot to ninth in the state by Harris.
BROWNWOOD, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Brownwood is taking every opponent they face seriously

The Brownwood Lions are coming to Abilene to take on Wichita Falls in the Regional semifinals. The Lions are the hottest team in the region in Class 4A Division I. Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team is riding a six-game winning streak and are winning game by an average of 41 points.
BROWNWOOD, TX
KLTV

Abilene man wanted for murder arrested in Wills Point

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - An Abilene man wanted for murder was apprehended in East Texas on Sunday. According to a social media post by the Abilene Police Department, Brandon Neely, 18, of Abilene was arrested around 1 p.m. Sunday in Wills Point by Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Neely is charged with the first degree murder of Chungu Mishele, 24, of Abilene, which allegedly took place on Saturday.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating aggravated robbery at southside business

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a southside business Monday. According to a press release, an employee at a business in the 3200 Block of South 14th Street stated a man entered the business a brandished a weapon, demanding cash.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Fire department gives safety tips for frying turkeys

ABILENE, Texas — Over 900 homes are destroyed each year due to frying a turkey. This means that over 60 people are injured, 5 deaths occur, and the property damage is worth millions of dollars. Bryce Channell, an arson investigator for Abilene Police Department, gives us some safety tips for frying a turkey.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘The demand is very high’: North Abilene training center teaches future wind techs repair, rescue techniques

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the rapidly expanding field of wind energy, jobs are plentiful and technicians are in high demand – especially in Texas. That’s where Safety Technology USA (STL) steps in to fill the gap with certification and technical skills. “We teach them how to work at heights safely, and then, in the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Vehicle Accident Reported Sunday Afternoon

At 1:28 pm Sunday, Coleman County Sheriff's Office and Santa Anna Fire Department and EMS were sent to a report of a one-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 84, between Coleman and Santa Anna near the roadside park. The vehicle was said to be off the roadway on the south bound lane side of the road. The Department of Public Safety has been notified to investigate the accident. Roads throughout most of Coleman County are wet from rain. No further information is available at this time.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

