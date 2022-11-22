Jean Proudfoot Menzies of Waukesha, formerly of ChapelHall, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by “Sandy,” her devoted husband of 53 years; sister Margaret and Robert Barton; brother-in-law “Jimmy” Shanks; and others. She will be forever missed by her sister Myra and Robert Waite and their family; her sister Catherine Shanks and her family; Jean and Eric Dow, Susan and Bruce Kremin, Julia Augur, Ann and John Buras, Dee Cantrell and all her other friends.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO