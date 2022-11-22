Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fully embracing the new
There will be a sense of the new for both the Hartford and Slinger girls’ basketball teams this winter, only for different reasons, and it could make for some interesting hoops in the 2022-23 season. For Slinger, it will be the replacement of long-time successful coach Tony Dobson with...
Greater Milwaukee Today
All-Freeman Football Team: With Stang, it was always Wynn-ing time for Mukwonago
MUKWONAGO — Wynn Stang sat on the bench with a thousand-mile stare. His season had abruptly ended, and there was nothing he could do about it. The driving force behind Mukwonago reaching state for the first time in 18 years couldn’t even be on the field after breaking his collarbone on just his second carry of the game.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ocon team to reveal new identity
OCONOMOWOC — Outsiders will consider whatever the Oconomowoc boys basketball team accomplishes this season to be an inside job. That’s because few of them know who the Raccoons are. Oconomowoc’s 2021-22 team went 14-11 overall and 8-8 in the Classic 8 Conference to share fourth place with Mukwonago...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dawning of a new age for West Bend girls basketball
WEST BEND — Though numbers are down a bit for both programs, the 2022-23 campaign could be a breakthrough for the experienced West Bend East girls basketball team, while the Suns’ rivals on the other side of the building at West will start a new era and a new attitude with coach Kevin Smith.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Richard ‘Rick’ E. Teschner
Richard “Rick” E. Teschner, age 70, of Hartford passed away on November 19, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born September 14, 1952, in Milwaukee to Richard and Florence (Hintz) Teschner. Richard graduated from St. John’s Cathedral, Milwaukee, in 1971....
Greater Milwaukee Today
George J. Schmitt, 93
George J. Schmitt of Port Washington, formerly of Milwaukee, Grafton and Cecil passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Milwaukee to John and Bertha (Arndt) Schmitt on February 10, 1929. George married Audrey Bertz on February 7, 1953, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee and together they had three children.
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana woman follows dad's dairy path to Wisconsin
NEWTON, Wis. — Emily Stevens is a long way from where she grew up in Connersville, Indiana. Emily Stevens of Connersville, Indiana, is a student at Lakeshore Technical College in Cleveland, Wisconsin. Her father is a 1984 graduate of the college’s dairy herd management program. She plans on...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Local bar hosts U.S. World Cup watch parties
GERMANTOWN — A bar in Germantown will host a watch party on Friday for the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team World Cup game against England. Old Germantown plans to host watch parties for all the U.S. Men’s team games during the 2022 World Cup. There are not...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary A. Bankert
Aug. 7, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022. Mary A. Bankert went to her heavenly home at Alden Estates of Jefferson to dance again with her loving husband Eddie and see her son Edward. She is the last survivor of her immediate family. Mary Agnes Neuman was born on August 7,...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island
This road trip from Milwaukee to Mackinac Island explores life on the banks of Lake Michigan. Prepare for breathtaking views of the great lake, the chance to explore other nearby lakes, hike through protected state forests, and spend time in quaint lakeside towns. The 290-mile road trip from Milwaukee to...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ruth R. Musack
Jan. 26, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2022. Ruth R. Musack (nee Lisko) “Toots,” age 93, of Hartford went home to Jesus Saturday, November 19, 2022, in her home comfortably in the care of her beloved husband and family. Ruth was born January 26, 1929, in the Town of...
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Calm and Bright: Holiday Show at The Domes
The Mitchell Park Domes holiday show opens to the public on November 19 and showcases nearly a thousand colorful poinsettias!. The centerpiece of the floral display is a towering Christmas tree, adorned with vintage ornaments from the Domes collection. For decades, the Domes have been a destination for families looking for a calming respite during the holidays; the Holiday Show offers an escape to a magical place of annual tradition since it opened in 1964.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blockbuster Video opens in Cedarburg - sort of
CEDARBURG — “Be Kind, Rewind” is back in the lexicon. Well, at least in downtown Cedarburg. A “Free Blockbuster” box - a takeoff of the free library concept - was installed on the side of the Creekside Antiques building earlier this month. Storing multimedia ranging from DVDs, VHS tapes, Blu rays and video games, the rules are simple: take a movie, leave a movie.
WANE-TV
Penguin Point closes 7 locations across northern Indiana, including Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The last Penguin Point in Fort Wayne has been closed. Penguin Point announced Monday it has closed seven locations in northern Indiana, including the location on Winchester Road. It also closed locations in Warsaw, Marion, Goshen, Plymouth and two in Elkhart. A reason for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorisjean ‘Dori’ Hertzberg
Jan. 6, 1938 - Nov. 21, 2022. Dorisjean “Dori” Hertzberg of Waukesha, formerly of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully at her home at Avalon Square on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the age of 84. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1938, the daughter of Louis and Mildred (nee Kaliebe) Meyer.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jean Proudfoot Menzies
Jean Proudfoot Menzies of Waukesha, formerly of ChapelHall, Scotland, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by “Sandy,” her devoted husband of 53 years; sister Margaret and Robert Barton; brother-in-law “Jimmy” Shanks; and others. She will be forever missed by her sister Myra and Robert Waite and their family; her sister Catherine Shanks and her family; Jean and Eric Dow, Susan and Bruce Kremin, Julia Augur, Ann and John Buras, Dee Cantrell and all her other friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eduardo ‘Lalo’ ‘Eddie’ Llanas
May 19, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2022. Eduardo “Lalo” “Eddie” Llanas was born on May 19, 1950, and died on November 7, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sisters Louisa and Roberta; and brother-in-law Greg (Nina). He is also survived by nephews, nieces and many lifelong friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Half a century of serving the community
SLINGER — The Village Board on Monday issued a formal proclamation recognizing the 50th anniversary of Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts. Located at 300 Storck St., Slinger, Blaine’s Auto & Truck Parts has been family owned and operated since it was founded in 1972. Blaine’s primary business is supplying automotive and truck parts. But it also has a lesserknown history as a key site in training local rescue units.
Steph Connects: 'Carrot Man' to no longer sell produce in West Allis
Steph takes us to West Bend where she’s connecting with a farmer who’s been bringing his fresh produce to West Allis Farmers Market for three decades but has now decided it’s time to move on.
