wktn.com
2022 Lake of Lights Starts this Evening
The Lake of Lights display gets started for the Holiday season this evening. Gates will open nightly from 6 until 9 tonight through December 31 at Salisbury Park on State Route 67 west in Kenton. Admission is five dollars per car. To keep up with the special events and character...
wktn.com
ONU Band Travels to California for Thanksgiving
The Ohio Northern University Marching Band is doing just that….. marching over the Thanksgiving Break. The Polar Bear band is traveling to perform at various places in California. Their first day performing was at the Santa Monica Pier.
wktn.com
Dog Tags on Sale Starting December 1
The 2023 Dog Tags will be sold starting Thursday December 1, 2022. Every dog three months of age and older must have a dog license. The fee is $20, but if an application is not filed and the fee is paid on or before January 31, 2023, then a penalty of $20 will be assessed.
wktn.com
One Person Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .William E. Cozad was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of abduction and domestic violence. Some of the conditions include entering into and...
