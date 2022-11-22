Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange Bitget Expands to Africa. Plans To Hire 400 New Workers
Bitget is growing where others are dying. The exchange is increasing its staff by 50% to focus on expanding its influence on Africa. The cryptocurrency winter has been colder for some than others. While some cryptocurrency exchanges are forced to conduct massive employee layoffs to weather the bear market, others like Bitget continue to make massive hires to improve their services.
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for FTX-Linked Serum Token
As the Serum ecosystem spirals and SRM tanks, Binance has removed the token’s primary trading pairs. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, will remove multiple trading pairs for the DEX protocol Serum (SRM), which is known to have deep ties to both FTX and Alameda Research. The token...
After Voyager Bid, CrossTower Eyes Further Acquisitions
The platform had revised its offer for the assets of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital, earlier this month. The FTX implosion may have dented investor confidence and extended the crypto winter, but that does not appear to be a hurdle for many exchanges from pursuing expansion via mergers and acquisitions.
Crypto Exchange Lemon Cash Reduces its Team by 38%
The Argentinean crypto platform Lemon Cash laid off nearly 40% of its staff to keep the firm “sustainable” during the tough times. One of the popular cryptocurrency platforms in Argentina – Lemon Cash – dismissed 38% of its total workforce to endure the current difficult times.
Despite Crypto Winter, Bitwise Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF in the US: Report
If approved, BITC will trade BTC futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Over a year after the first Bitcoin futures ETF went live in the States, Bitwise has filed to launch its own such product. This comes despite the ongoing bear market, which has seen prices decline and investor...
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap
The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments. First things first,...
Russia Inches Closer to Launching a National Crypto Exchange (Report)
A “national crypto exchange in Russia” could see the light of day if the Finance Ministry and the central bank give their “yes.”. The lower chamber of Russia’s parliament – State Duma – has reportedly started working on a draft bill that could aid the creation of a “national crypto exchange.”
CZ Confirms: Binance US Will Bid Again for Voyager Assets
The Binance CEO also said the industry allowed FTX to get too big before it started questioning its actions. As FTX will not be able to follow through on its commitment to purchase Voyager and its assets, Binance US will return to the table, said Changpeng Zhao. He also reiterated...
South Korea To Change Its Legal Framework To Better Control Crypto Projects
Yoon Chang-Hyun wants to amend the law from South Korea to prevent another FTX-like scenario from happening. On the heels of the Terra LUNA meltdown and the bankruptcy of FTX, authorities from South Korea are proposing new amendments to the Digital Assets Bill seeking greater control over cryptocurrency exchanges. Congressman...
ApeCoin Geo-Blocks North American Users From Staking
Shortly after an SEC probe into Yuga, ApeCoin is geo-blocking access to its staking service for North American token holders. North American crypto users will be restricted from staking ApeCoin, the ERC-20 metaverse token issued by Yuga Labs, according to a company statement on Wednesday. The ApeCoin DAO claimed the...
XRP on the Verge of Closing a Second Green Weekly Candle, What’s Next? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple is on the verge of closing its second green weekly candle. However, there is a horizontal obstacle on the way to higher levels, which will be discussed further below. XRP managed to recapture the 200-day moving average line (in white) on the daily chart after struggling since mid-November. Technically, this pattern denotes a positive psychological momentum in the market.
10,000 BTC tied to Mt Gox Hack Moved After 7 Years
It is worth noting that funds have not moved from the now-defunct Mt.Gox exchange’s cold wallets since 2018. A crypto wallet attributed to the failed BTC-e linked to the 2014 Mt. Gox hack moved 10,000 Bitcoin, now worth over $165 million, to a group of personal wallets, exchanges, and other services on November 23rd.
Binance SAFU Insurance Fund is 44% Backed by its Own Token
Binance’s emergency fund is 44% backed by BNB, which is directly affiliated with the exchange. Binance’s emergency insurance fund is largely comprised of a cryptocurrency tied to the company itself, according to on-chain data. The two addresses associated with the fund show that its BNB tokens account for...
Solana Foundation Lost Over $180 Million in Crypto on FTX
Solana’s premiere non-profit held major exposure to FTT and SRM tokens within the now-insolvent exchange. The Solana Foundation has released a fact sheet detailing the exposure it holds to FTX following its bankruptcy. The organization held over $180 million worth of crypto asset exposure to the company as of...
Here’s How Much Has Been Recovered Since FTX’s Bankruptcy Filing
The recovered assets, which consist of BTC, ETH, and other popular tokens, have been transferred to cold storage for safekeeping. As events continue to unfold in the wake of FTX’s collapse, some of the funds missing from the exchange’s accounts have been found and secured. Shortly after its...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Not Securities: Clarifies Belgium’s FSMA
The statement is part of a report developed by the FSMA in July this year. Belgium’s financial regulator does not consider crypto-assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to be securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) released a statement in which it said cryptocurrencies that are...
Crypto Price Analysis Nov-25: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and LTC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Litecoin. Ethereum has failed to break the key resistance at $1,230 and has entered into a correction that appears to continue the bearish price action. ETH also lost 0.8% of its valuation in the past seven days, and sellers have managed to maintain their grip on the price.
Bahamas’ Regulator Explains Why it Made the Right Call to Seize FTX Assets
The jurisdiction fight in the bankruptcy case escalated after SCB announced the transfer of the contents from FTX to government-controlled wallets. In a new press release, the Securities Commission of The Bahamas explained that only placing FTX Digital Markets into liquidation was not sufficient, citing the risks associated with hacking and breach.
