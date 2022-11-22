▶️ 5 things to know Tuesday: Thousands pardoned for Oregon pot convictions

Read full article on original website
Pulling from extremist playbook, Oregon sheriffs refuse to enforce gun laws
A growing list of Oregon sheriffs are telling their constituents they won’t enforce voter-approved gun restrictions despite not yet knowing how some aspects of the law will work and not having a clear role in enforcing others. In a Nov. 9 Facebook post, Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan said...
What Oregon sheriffs said on social media about Measure 114, strict new gun limits
After Oregon voters narrowly passed Oregon Ballot Measure 114, one of the strictest gun laws in the country, several elected sheriffs spoke out on the new requirements for permits and the ban on large capacity magazines. Many posted letters to social media with similar talking points or shared the letter...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle
UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
Readers respond: Sheriffs shouldn’t pick and choose
Responding to the passage of gun safety Measure 114, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe said “Anybody in law enforcement, including the state police, including the governor of the state of Oregon, has to pick and choose what laws they are going to be able to enforce.”. Oregon voters should...
Law professor says high-capacity magazine ban in Measure 114 could be most vulnerable
PORTLAND, Ore. — While votes were still being counted after Election Day this month — and well beyond — the fact that gun control initiative Measure 114 was projected to narrowly pass proved enough for some of Oregon's arcane administrative mechanics to begin churning. According to the...
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
ijpr.org
Oregon food banks are forced to tighten belts as hunger swells across the state
Local and regional food managers said they see no signs of the demand abating in the coming months, and at least one said the food pantry she manages has been forced to shrink the amount of food they provide because of rising prices and soaring demand. “We would need donations...
opb.org
Judge unlikely to reverse order limiting stays for criminal defendants at Oregon State Hospital
In a court hearing Monday, a federal judge gave no sign he will rescind an order he issued in September that put strict deadlines on how long mentally ill patients sent to the Oregon State Hospital by the criminal justice system can be kept there for treatment. The release schedule...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
philomathnews.com
Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon
Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
focushillsboro.com
Democrats in Southern Oregon Rejected Contributions From Significant Political Donors
Oregon Rejected Contributions: Ashland’s lone Democrat in the state senate, Jeff Golden, has been a vociferous advocate for limiting campaign contributions but has so far been unsuccessful in enacting such a measure despite the Democrats’ control of both chambers of the legislature. Democrats in Southern Oregon Rejected Contributions...
oregontoday.net
RSV in Oregon, Nov. 25
OHSU release – Protect your family and get care fast if you need it – RSV cases are on the rise, and Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency. At OHSU, a high number of children needing emergency care has led to long wait times in our emergency room and pediatric clinics. Here’s what you need to know about RSV and how to protect your family. What is RSV and how dangerous is it? RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common seasonal virus. Most cases are mild with cold-like symptoms, but children under 2 are at more risk for severe symptoms. If you suspect your child has RSV, keep them home with plenty of fluids, food and rest. Most children get better in a week or two. Call your child’s provider right away if they are: Having trouble breathing; Very inactive; Dehydrated (dark yellow urine or dry diapers longer than usual); Not getting better after two weeks. Should I go to the ER? Except in emergencies, call your primary care provider first. This guide can help you choose the right care option for you. How can I protect my family from RSV? The best ways to prevent RSV are the same ways we prevent COVID-19, the flu and other seasonal illnesses: Stay away from people who are sick; Wash hands often; Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor places; Clean and disinfect surfaces people touch frequently; Stay up to date on all vaccines, like the flu shot and COVID-19 booster shots; For infants, avoid frequent visitors and crowds; Learn more about RSV; Get care fast with OHSU’s same-day options. If your child gets sick, call their primary care provider. If you don’t have one, call us at 833-647-8222, and we’ll answer your questions. Our hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Children and adults who need care can get it fast at OHSU. OHSU Immediate Care has same-day care options for patients of all ages. We treat cough, cold, fever, flu, COVID-19 and more.
KDRV
Local law enforcement blames Measure 110 for the rise in fentanyl and synthetic opioid overdoses in Oregon
JOSEPHINE COUNTY -- With the increase in synthetic opioids circulating around our state, local law enforcement is fed up with statewide measures that decriminalize the personal possession of illegal drugs. Sheriff Dave Daniel with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says Measure 110 has affected our community – since it passed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Former Bend coach appears in Washington court after child molestation charge
A former coach at the Bend Endurance Academy had his first court appearance Wednesday in Washington state after being charged with third degree child molestation. Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested in Bend last week after a teenage girl from Bend came forward with claims after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June.
Brown pardons 45K Oregonians convicted on marijuana charges
Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday that she has pardoned 45,000 Oregonians convicted on marijuana possession charges.
Oregonians once celebrated Thanksgiving twice in a year. Here’s why
Have you ever imagined what it would be like to celebrate Turkey Day twice a year? Probably not, but this was the reality for Oregonians in the early 1890s.
