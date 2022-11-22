ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

▶️ 5 things to know Tuesday: Thousands pardoned for Oregon pot convictions

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 4 days ago
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange

By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, Nov. 23 – Holiday Traffic Begins Now; Klamath County Sheriff’s Dept Says Watch Out for Phone Scams

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Two affordable housing projects will add dozens of homes in Oregon

Two projects in Eugene and Lincoln City aim to help Oregon’s housing crisis by building dozens of homes for low-income residents. The Lincoln City project aims to provide homes for people who lost theirs in a 2020 wildfire, while the housing in Eugene will put affordable homes up for sale.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

RSV in Oregon, Nov. 25

OHSU release – Protect your family and get care fast if you need it – RSV cases are on the rise, and Oregon Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency. At OHSU, a high number of children needing emergency care has led to long wait times in our emergency room and pediatric clinics. Here’s what you need to know about RSV and how to protect your family. What is RSV and how dangerous is it? RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common seasonal virus. Most cases are mild with cold-like symptoms, but children under 2 are at more risk for severe symptoms. If you suspect your child has RSV, keep them home with plenty of fluids, food and rest. Most children get better in a week or two. Call your child’s provider right away if they are: Having trouble breathing; Very inactive; Dehydrated (dark yellow urine or dry diapers longer than usual); Not getting better after two weeks. Should I go to the ER? Except in emergencies, call your primary care provider first. This guide can help you choose the right care option for you. How can I protect my family from RSV? The best ways to prevent RSV are the same ways we prevent COVID-19, the flu and other seasonal illnesses: Stay away from people who are sick; Wash hands often; Consider wearing a mask in crowded indoor places; Clean and disinfect surfaces people touch frequently; Stay up to date on all vaccines, like the flu shot and COVID-19 booster shots; For infants, avoid frequent visitors and crowds; Learn more about RSV; Get care fast with OHSU’s same-day options. If your child gets sick, call their primary care provider. If you don’t have one, call us at 833-647-8222, and we’ll answer your questions. Our hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Children and adults who need care can get it fast at OHSU. OHSU Immediate Care has same-day care options for patients of all ages. We treat cough, cold, fever, flu, COVID-19 and more.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Former Bend coach appears in Washington court after child molestation charge

A former coach at the Bend Endurance Academy had his first court appearance Wednesday in Washington state after being charged with third degree child molestation. Brady Wayne Kendrick, 37, was arrested in Bend last week after a teenage girl from Bend came forward with claims after a trip to Leavenworth, Wash in June.
BEND, OR

Community Policy