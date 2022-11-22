ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy

All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Digital Trends

Perfect for work and school, this 15-inch Windows laptop is $179

Do you need a reliable and affordable Windows-powered laptop for work or school? If you’re on the hunt for one, you shouldn’t ignore Walmart’s offer for the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It’s part of the retailer’s early Black Friday laptop deals with a $20 discount, which brings its price down to $179 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the laptop will be included in the Walmart Black Friday sale though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain, you’re going to have to complete the transaction today.
The Windows Club

Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine

According to some users, when they start their Windows computer they see a message that the Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine. The Graphics driver could be NVIDIA, Intel, or AMD. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you can do to remedy this situation. Following is the exact error message users see for NVIDIA Graphics Cards:
Windows Central

Best laptops with number pads 2022

Whether you're a gamer or an Excel pro working in large spreadsheets, having a laptop with a number pad can be extremely useful. Not all laptops ship with a dedicated number pad, but if you're looking for better gaming control or boosted productivity, these are some of our top picks.
PC Magazine

HP Laptop 17 (2022) Review

Whether you're talking about high-end workstations or budget laptops for everyday use, HP has its mitts on both ends of the laptop spectrum. The HP Laptop 17 (starts at $499.99; $649.99 as tested) is a budget-minded system with (in our test unit) an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, a processor that can handle daily school or home-office tasks that the average user may need to complete. The 17-inch screen makes for a decent movie player; it won’t replace an HDTV anytime soon, but it's a pleasant diversion you can actually carry around (and this model is lighter than most 17-inch laptops of this price range). This weight advantage, plus the mix of parts inside, helps it snag an Editors' Choice award for budget laptops over last year's Asus VivoBook 17.
The Windows Club

Windows has restarted your GPU driver due to a problem driver

The GPU is an important component of a computer and the Windows operating system will collapse if this component is overloaded. While playing games, many users have reported the error Windows has restarted your GPU driver due to a problem driver. If you encounter the same, then please read through this article for the resolutions.
Digital Trends

A YouTuber proved there’s a problem with Nvidia’s prices

Want to build a gaming PC but don’t have thousands to shell out for an RTX 4080? We’ve got good news for you. Kyle Hansen of the Bitwit YouTube channel built a PC with a Ryzen 5 and Radeon RX 6800 for half the price of an Nvidia-powered machine.
CNET

Amazon PC Monitor and Tablet Deals: Samsung, HP and More up to 39% Off

Black Friday is in full swing and we're seeing new deals pop up every hour of the day. Things are likely to get crazier as the holiday shopping event approaches, but thankfully we'll keep you updated with our own live blog. Amazon is one of the retail giants that are...

