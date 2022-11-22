Whether you're talking about high-end workstations or budget laptops for everyday use, HP has its mitts on both ends of the laptop spectrum. The HP Laptop 17 (starts at $499.99; $649.99 as tested) is a budget-minded system with (in our test unit) an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, a processor that can handle daily school or home-office tasks that the average user may need to complete. The 17-inch screen makes for a decent movie player; it won’t replace an HDTV anytime soon, but it's a pleasant diversion you can actually carry around (and this model is lighter than most 17-inch laptops of this price range). This weight advantage, plus the mix of parts inside, helps it snag an Editors' Choice award for budget laptops over last year's Asus VivoBook 17.

23 HOURS AGO