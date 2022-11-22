Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
13abc.com
Volunteers construct ramp for 77-year-old after she was ripped off by a bogus contractor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Rosemary Wyatt says this Thanksgiving is already one to remember. “I was laying in the bed thinking for Thanksgiving, and I said, ‘Lord, I’ve got too many things to be thankful for,’ and I really thank Him for the volunteers and the sacrifices that they made,” said Wyatt.
kisswtlz.com
Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home
An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street
Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
13abc.com
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms
TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Holiday Light Parade To Dazzle Uptown On Sunday
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Maumee Holiday Light Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 27, following the Holiday Hustle event which begins at 5:15 p.m. The Elf Fun Run for children will begin at 4:45 p.m. and take place on Conant Street prior to the 5K.
WTOL-TV
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
WKYC
Hope: How positive thinking saved an Avon Lake woman's life, and her baby
AVON, Ohio — It's a chilly, rainy, Thursday morning at Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, and 35-year-old Mallory Wehage is walking in with her 19-month-old son Scotty. It's a full-circle moment, and here's why. "I was pregnant in the fall of 2020, in the second trimester, experiencing really excruciating headaches...
hometownstations.com
Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel
Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
I-475, US 23 south closed at US 24 due to crash Thursday night
MAUMEE, Ohio — Interstate 475 and US route 23 southbound at US route 24 in Maumee are closed Thursday night due to a crash. According to police, a vehicle crashed into a barrier. This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
11 Investigates: How will Toledo's new water meters avoid problem like Maumee's?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is in the midst of installing thousands of smart water meters for its residents. The city says this new meter system will provide customers the tools they need to manage their accounts. But Maumee said that, too. Then, dozens of customers were billed thousands of...
cleveland.com
What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- With the holiday shopping season underway, the few remaining indoor malls in Cuyahoga County like many across the country are fighting to bring in customers as online shopping grows. Are the storefronts 87% full or 13% empty? That depends on one’s viewpoint. But as the holiday season...
hometownstations.com
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
bgfalconmedia.com
University Acknowledges the land it resides on
Ohio has a long history of ignoring Native American issues. As of 2022, there were no federally recognized tribal communities or nations in Ohio. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Ohio has 195 schools with Native American mascots, the most in the country. In 2019, faculty members at Bowling Green State...
Toledoan says smart water meter installation cost him over $1,000
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been upgrading water meters the last few months, offering what city officials have claimed is a "no cost installation." But, south Toledo landlord Andrew Jergenson said had to pay over $1,000 after what he called a botched installation. Jergenson owns a duplex on Airport...
Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
Maumee PD sergeant tied to Oath Keepers retires
MAUMEE, Ohio — A Maumee police sergeant who was placed on leave after WTOL 11 reported his ties to the Oath Keepers has retired from the city's police force. Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow told WTOL 11 Wednesday that Westrick, 50, has left the department. "I was informed this...
