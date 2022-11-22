Result: Call on the ice is confirmed - Goal Anaheim. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Max Jones was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

