Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
NHL
Bruins Unveil Jerseys For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and NHL today unveiled the Bruins special-edition jerseys for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic event that will be played January 2, 2023, at Fenway Park, home to the Boston Red Sox. The Bruins' NHL Winter Classic jersey is inspired by a variety of Bruins...
NHL
Gostisbehere resurrected career with Coyotes, opening eyes around NHL
Defenseman would net significant return for Arizona if it pursued a trade. Shayne Gostisbehere's past and future trade value provide an appreciation for how far the defenseman has come during the past 16 months. The Arizona Coyotes acquired Gostisbehere along with second-round (defenseman Artem Duda) and seventh-round (traded to Montreal...
NHL
FLAMES SHUT OUT
WASHINGTON - The Flames fell 3-0 to the Capitals Friday in a matinee tilt. It was the fifth game of this season-long six-game road trip, which wraps up Saturday with another afternoon outing in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The homeside scored a goal in each of...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Panthers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues fell behind early on Friday in Tampa, with mutliple penalties disrupting their first-period approach. Though the line of Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou found success, the Blues came up short in Friday's first of two back-to-back games. The difficult first period proved too much to overcome, though they played a competitive game the rest of the way.
NHL
MTL@CHI: Game Recap
CHICAGO - An early start was capped off by late heroics for the Canadiens on Friday, as Kirby Dach returned to the United Center to haunt his former team. Coming off a 3-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Wednesday, head coach Martin St-Louis elected to keep his lineup from Columbus intact. That meant Sam Montembeault made consecutive starts for the first time this season following his 30-save performance two nights prior.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Battle Sens in Annual Black (and Orange) Friday Matinee
The Ducks continue an annual Black Friday tradition this afternoon with a matinee game at Honda Center, today taking on the Ottawa Senators. PUCK DROP: 12 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. Anaheim will host its 21st Black Friday game and...
NHL
Avalanche at Predators Postponed
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
CHL notebook: Jets prospect Zhilkin impressing on, off ice
Guelph forward created program to raise mental health awareness in sports. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Penguins
Winless in their eight games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-5) will host Mike Sullivan's Pittsburgh Penguins (10-7-3) on Black Friday at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast...
NHL
Point scores twice for Lightning in victory against Blues
TAMPA -- Brayden Point had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-2 victory against the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena on Friday. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists for the Lightning (12-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.
NHL
MTL@CHI: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Canadiens play a rare weekday afternoon contest on Friday in Chicago to wrap up a two-game road trip. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens arrive in Chicago on the heels of a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: OTT @ ANA - 17:10 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is confirmed - Goal Anaheim. Explanation: Video review confirmed no goaltender interference occurred as Max Jones was making a play on the loose puck in the crease. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Okposo returns when Sabres host Devils
Bortuzzo back for Blues; Barkov should play Saturday for Panthers despite illness. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news throughout the 2022-23 season. Buffalo Sabres. Kyle Okposo will return when the Sabres host the New Jersey Devils on Friday (8 p.m. ET; MSG-B,...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ HURRICANES
RALIEGH, N.C. - The Flames will not hold a pregame skate today playing in the second of back-to-back matinees. Below are the lines and pairs from yesterday's tilt in Washington:. Lines. Adam Ruzicka - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem Kadri - Andrew Mangiapane. Jonathan Huberdeau -...
NHL
The Backcheck: Bounced back vs. the Blues
The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the win column on Friday night with a 5-2 win over the St. Louis Blues at AMALIE Arena. The Bolts improved to 12-7-1 on the season with the win and pushed their record on home ice to 7-3-1. Tampa Bay opened the scoring just...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Nelson Lifts Isles Over Blue Jackets 3-2
Brock Nelson breaks tie in third period, while Mathew Barzal and JG Pageau extend their point streaks. The New York Islanders picked up their third-straight win on Friday night, dispatching the Columbus 3-2 on Black Friday at Nationwide Arena. Brock Nelson broke open a 2-2 tie at 6:10 of the...
NHL
Dach thriving for Canadiens heading into game against former team
Spent three seasons with Blackhawks prior to offseason trade. Kirby Dach said he is feeling good about where is now. "I just think it's a combination of everything," he said. That refers to adjusting well to the Montreal Canadiens, to whom he was traded to by the Chicago Blackhawks on July 7, and then getting comfortable playing right wing, a change for the longtime center, with left wing Cole Caufield and center Nick Suzuki.
NHL
Rapid Recap: Islanders 3, Oilers 0
Ilya Sorokin makes 49 saves and JG Pageau scores two goals as Islanders blank Oilers. The New York Islanders rode the gravy train right into Thanksgiving, scoring a 3-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Actually, the Islanders rode a three-goal second period to the...
Comments / 0