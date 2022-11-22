Happy Thanksgiving Week from everybody at Bucknuts.com and 247Sports.com!. One of the most important chapters in the long and legendary history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will be written on Saturday as the second-ranked Buckeyes host the third-rated Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. The teams will meet as unbeaten and untied opponents for the fourth time ever. They are both 11-0 for The Game for the second time, following the one-versus-two match-up in 2006.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO