Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with team
Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
Kirk Herbstreit on OSU vs. Michigan: 'Been building everything to get to this point'
After No. 1 Ohio State's 42-39 win against No. 2 Michigan in 2006, Kirk Herbstreit remembers saying "How do (the Wolverines) lose ground?" That's something Herbstreit actually said that became bulletin board material for the Buckeyes. But in the days leading up to the Ohio State Michigan game in its...
Ohio State vs. Michigan: History of the greatest rivalry in all of sports
Happy Thanksgiving Week from everybody at Bucknuts.com and 247Sports.com!. One of the most important chapters in the long and legendary history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will be written on Saturday as the second-ranked Buckeyes host the third-rated Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. The teams will meet as unbeaten and untied opponents for the fourth time ever. They are both 11-0 for The Game for the second time, following the one-versus-two match-up in 2006.
OSU suspends hockey player accused of using racial slur against Spartans forward Jagger Joshua
Ohio State University announced they have suspended the hockey player accused of directing racial slurs toward Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua during a Nov. 11 game in East Lansing.
Ohio State Apologizes for Slur, Suspends Hockey Player
For the second time in as many days, Ohio State University addressed accusations that a member of its men's hockey team directed a racial slur at a Michigan State player several times during a recent game between the schools. MSU senior forward Jagger Joshua tweeted Monday that he had been...
LOOK: LeBron James gifts custom cleats to Ohio State ahead of rivalry game against Michigan
LeBron James may not be able to go to the marquee showdown between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, but he will still make his presence felt. James, a longtime Ohio State fan, sent custom cleats to the Buckeyes. On Wednesday, the official Ohio State...
Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua alleges opponent used racial slurs in game
Michigan State University forward Jagger Joshua said that an Ohio State player used a racial slur towards him “multiple times” during a game on Nov. 11. In a statement posted on social media, Joshua said one of the officials heard the slur and immediately gave the player a match penalty. He then said Big Ten, the conference both teams play in in the NCAA, had an investigation but no further action was taken.
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Ohio State basketball: Justice Sueing carries OSU to victory
The Ohio State basketball team wanted to leave Maui 3-0. After losing their first game against San Diego State, that wasn’t going to happen. But they had a chance on Wednesday afternoon to make sure that they left 2-1 after taking on Texas Tech. That’s exactly what they did....
