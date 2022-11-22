ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Ohio State slammed for racial slur response

The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State vs. Michigan: History of the greatest rivalry in all of sports

Happy Thanksgiving Week from everybody at Bucknuts.com and 247Sports.com!. One of the most important chapters in the long and legendary history of the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry will be written on Saturday as the second-ranked Buckeyes host the third-rated Wolverines at Ohio Stadium. The teams will meet as unbeaten and untied opponents for the fourth time ever. They are both 11-0 for The Game for the second time, following the one-versus-two match-up in 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
athleticbusiness.com

Ohio State Apologizes for Slur, Suspends Hockey Player

For the second time in as many days, Ohio State University addressed accusations that a member of its men's hockey team directed a racial slur at a Michigan State player several times during a recent game between the schools. MSU senior forward Jagger Joshua tweeted Monday that he had been...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Offensive breakdown with Al Borges (Week 11): 'What Illinois did (to bother U-M), I don't know that OSU does'

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb and former Michigan offensive coordinator Al Borges come together for the Michigan offensive breakdown, a review of the prior week’s contest with a deep dive into game strategy and analysis. Borges uses his decades of coordinating experience to explain key takeaways for the Wolverines moving forward. To view the most recent installment in its entirety, press play on the video embed below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Michigan State’s Jagger Joshua alleges opponent used racial slurs in game

Michigan State University forward Jagger Joshua said that an Ohio State player used a racial slur towards him “multiple times” during a game on Nov. 11. In a statement posted on social media, Joshua said one of the officials heard the slur and immediately gave the player a match penalty. He then said Big Ten, the conference both teams play in in the NCAA, had an investigation but no further action was taken.
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy