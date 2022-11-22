Read full article on original website
Greta Thunberg joins lawsuit against Swedish government alleging 'insufficient' climate policies
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined in on a lawsuit against the government of Sweden alleging inaction on climate change that violates its Constitution.
Lionel Messi: Win over Mexico lifts a weight off our shoulders
Lionel Messi believes Argentina are starting to show “what they stand for” at the World Cup as he helped them shrug off a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with a win over Mexico on Saturday night.An ill-tempered game needed someone to lift it and as so often, Messi stepped forward. In his fifth and surely final World Cup, the Paris St Germain superstar set his team on the path to a crucial victory with a well-taken goal in the 64th minute.Messi was encouraged by what he saw but recognised that the job is not done, with a victory over Poland...
Lionel Messi delivers moment of inspiration to revive Argentina’s World Cup hopes
A hit, and some hope.If a constant line throughout Lionel Messi’s career has been that it seems like he’s been dropped on the game from another plane, he here descended onto this match to at last elevate it and lift Argentina into the qualification places.His superb strike to beat Mexico was not so much out of this world as apart from this game. It was a moment of true individual inspiration totally disconnected from general play, which made it all the more essential.That also made it one of the moments of this World Cup so far, before Enzo Fernandez...
Iran's supreme leader praises paramilitary for crackdown on 'rioters' and 'thugs'
Iran's Supreme Leader has praised the country's Basij paramilitary force for its role in the deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters.
