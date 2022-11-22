ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Harbor, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
Tree Hugger

Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm

More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
HURON COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
MAUMEE, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”

Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
ADRIAN, MI
13abc.com

Fire destroys barn north of Morenci

MORENCI, Mich. (WTVG) - A couple of large barns north of Morenci were destroyed by a fire that continues to burn Thursday. Multiple fire crews from throughout southern Michigan assisted in controlling the blaze located near the intersection of State Route 156 and Ridgeville Rd. The fire started Thursday morning....
MORENCI, MI
13abc.com

Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Ohio must put Lake Erie on ‘pollution diet’ under settlement terms

TOLEDO, OH — The state of Ohio must develop a mandatory cap on algae-fueling nutrient pollution entering Lake Erie under the terms of a proposed court settlement. Public comment is being taken until Dec. 12 on a federal consent decree that would force Ohio to create a new plan for curbing nutrient runoff from farms and livestock operations by developing a Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) for the Maumee River watershed.
OHIO STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

Construction ahead: Major road and water work planned for South Main Street

Bowling Green City Council heard ordinances last week that will make major improvements beneath and on the surface of South Main Street. The work is hoped to eliminate the flooding issues along South Main Street, replace aging water mains, resurface the road, create a 10-foot shared use path along the west side of the roadway, and possibly put a crosswalk in the block between Napoleon and Gypsy Lane roads.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
hometownstations.com

Nearly 900 citations were issued by law enforcement in NW Ohio for the start of Thanksgiving travel

Findlay, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol calls their 11th annual “Light for Lives” a success. Troopers in Northwest Ohio, worked with law enforcement from 12 different counties, including Allen, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, and Van Wert counties to stop as many motorists that they see committing traffic violations. The efforts ran from Tuesday, November 22nd to the morning of Thanksgiving. During that time period, nearly 900 vehicles were stopped, and 316 citations were issued. 14 drivers were charged with OVI, and 13 stops led to drug arrests. Troopers want to remind motorists to buckle up and slow down or move over for stopped traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy