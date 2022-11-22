LOL Do these L and I inspectors ever walk into a home depot or are the payoffs just to good? Pallets stacked in the isles everywhere you turn. Rats in the garden centers leaving dropping on everything you buy. No they are just worried about 10 pound boxes of party supplies falling on someone.
I used to go to Dollar Tree almost every day at least once a day until I had to start calling them a dollar and A Quarter Tree. Then I didn't go for about 6 months and now I'm back up to a couple of times a week. Not if I have to start calling them The Dollar and Fifty Cent Tree so they can pay their fines I might never or rarely go back. Hasn't Government got anything better to do than try to fine store's out of business instead of just getting then to correct a few simple mistakes caused by the employees and not by the store owners and customers. And now apparently I and other customers will be punished by Government harassers. Right?
that's bad for the employees.however,all of them are always so nice and helpful and I love Dollar Tree.I could not make ends meet without them.Maybe their Work place will improve now.
