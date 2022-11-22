Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
Digital Trends
Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today
The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
So yeah, there are actually RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Black Friday gaming PC deals
The prices on Nvidia latest graphics cards have gotten so out of hand individual cards are more expensive than entire PCs. Featuring those same GPUs.
laptopmag.com
Walmart Black Friday deal: 11th Gen Intel HP Laptop 15 for just $349
One Walmart Black Friday deal offers the HP Laptop 15 for the cheap. Although the countdown clock to Black Friday 2022 still ticks, it's not too early to snag a great bargain. Right now, you can get 11th Gen Intel-powered HP Laptop 15 for just $349 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. This is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals you can get.
Black Friday laptop deals live blog: the best Black Friday deals on Dell, Microsoft, ASUS and more
Welcome to Creative Bloq's Black Friday laptop deals live blog. We're now approaching Black Friday itself (only one more sleep, kids), but we're already seeing some very enticing offers on laptops from Dell, Razer, ASUS, Apple and Microsoft. Several retailers have jumped in with early Black Friday sales, so we'll be keeping an eye on the most exciting laptop deals live right now. With the fast-shifting nature of Black Friday stock and deals, it can be hard to keep up, so we want to help you find the kit you need for your creative life (and maybe gaming life too) at the best price possible.
notebookcheck.net
Minisforum starts pre-selling the NAD9 mini PC with Intel i9-12900H processor for US$569 and up
Besides the powerful i9-12900H laptop CPU, the NAD9 supports up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD plus two 2.5-inch SATA3 drives. The barebones version with no RAM and storage is priced at US$569, but Minisforum offers three additional configurations with up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB storage.
TechRadar
This Black Friday deal makes the Asus gaming PC a great budget buy
If you're in the market for a new gaming PC, you can get your hands on an Asus ROG Strix G10CE for only $699.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), saving a whopping $400 off the retail price which turns this into an amazing budget gaming PC. It's equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space. Thanks to the rollout of early Black Friday PC deals, an already decently-priced gaming PC is now a phenomenal deal.
The Windows Club
Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine
According to some users, when they start their Windows computer they see a message that the Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine. The Graphics driver could be NVIDIA, Intel, or AMD. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you can do to remedy this situation. Following is the exact error message users see for NVIDIA Graphics Cards:
notebookcheck.net
Beelink unveils Intel Core i7-1260P-powered SEi12 Pro mini PC
Although it hasn't been officially announced yet, the Beelink SEi12 Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor is already available for purchase. The prices start at US$599.99 for the barebone version and go up to US$799.99 for the configuration that includes 32 GB of memory and a 500 GB SSD.
Gizmodo
Supersized Switch With 12.5-Inch Screen Stretches the Definition of Portable Gaming
We don’t know what the next version of the Switch will be, but as handheld consoles continue to grow in size, it’s a safe bet that Nintendo will move beyond the OLED Switch’s seven-inch screen. Hardware hacker Pavlo Khmel decided not to wait for Nintendo to embiggen the Switch and took things into their own hands with a 12.5-inch upgrade that’s still portable—technically.
TechRadar
AMD RDNA 3 custom graphics cards may follow in Nvidia’s pricey footsteps
Custom RX 7000 graphics cards from third-party card makers are set to launch later than the reference boards, and may be pretty costly to boot, if the latest from the GPU grapevine is to be believed. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) reports that the Board Channels forum (in China) claims...
BEST deals on Black Friday gaming monitors
Black Friday is more than a deal of savings; it's a week-long event with massive savings on gaming displays already live! We've found the best deals on PC monitors and separated them into simple categories.
notebookcheck.net
Scalped RTX 4080 GPUs are apparently selling 3x worse than RTX 4090 cards on eBay
We previously reported that the RTX 4080 supply on release day may have been considerably less than the RTX 4090. But, even with limited stock, there have been rumors that Nvidia’s newest Lovelace card isn’t moving as fast as the RTX 4090, a marked departure from past GPU launches. It now appears that, in addition to retailers, even scalpers are finding it hard to sell their RTX 4080 stock.
TechRadar
Nvidia’s rumored plan for budget GPUs doesn’t involve the RTX 4060
Nvidia is set to phase out the older and slower variant of its RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, and will only sell the newer 3060 Ti with faster video memory, if the rumor mill is right – with potential ramifications therein for Team Green’s mid-range GPU strategy, and the RTX 4060 (we’ll come back to that).
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU hits jaw-dropping 3.8GHz overclock to break a bunch of records
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 has been overclocked to new heights, breaking a bunch of world records as a result. This is the Galax RTX 4090 HOF – that’s a ‘Hall of Fame’ edition graphics card, specifically designed to be pushed very hard by expert overclockers – with Team OGS managing to reach a staggering 3.825GHz.
ZDNet
10+ Black Friday Chromebook deals: Get a ChromeOS laptop for $99
Chromebooks may not be the most powerful laptops on the market, but they're excellent options for students, casual home users, and mobile professionals. With Chrome OS, you can run Android apps, as well as access GSuite programs like Docs, Sheets, and Google Drive to save your projects automatically to the cloud.
TechRadar
Early Black Friday deals: get one of our favorite Asus laptops for $500 off
A massive Black Friday discount on one of our personal favorite thin-and-light gaming laptops? You got it. The excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a whopping $500 off, bringing the price down from $1,399.99 to $899.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). There are tons of early Black Friday...
dotesports.com
The best sidearms in Modern Warfare 2
In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players get to unlock various sidearm pistols and add them in different loadouts. While sidearms are not the most powerful weapons in the game, they serve a specific purpose and are decent at close range. Swapping your weapon is always quicker than reloading, and this is where the sidearms become most deadly. After spraying down an opponent with your AR or SMG, you can quickly switch to the sidearm to get an easy elimination.
