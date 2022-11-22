Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has been overall poor this season, with a 5-10 record thus far. There have been many fans that have been clamoring for the team to make a move and improve the roster. Recently, it was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that...
Nikola Jokic's Status For Pistons-Nuggets Game
Nikola Jokic is doubtful for Tuesday’s game between the Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets.
Analysis: The Utah Jazz looked like they were a little too complacent against the Detroit Pistons
The Utah Jazz welcomed Bojan Bogdanovic back to Vivint Arena on Tuesday night. And then they let Bogdanovic score 23 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to 125-116 win over the Jazz in Salt Lake City.
NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons Are Taking Trade Calls On Saddiq Bey
Saddiq Bey has struggled this year with the Detroit Pistons, but prior to this year, Bey has shown some promise as a 3 and D wing. He has a career 3PT percentage of 35.5%, and there is no doubt that he can succeed if given consistent playing time to develop.
Jokic has 39 points, Nuggets outlast Thunder 131-126 in OT
OKAHOMA CITY (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points, Aaron Gordon added 30 and Bruce Brown had a triple-double to help the depleted Denver Nuggets outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime Wednesday night. Brown had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. “He’s a winner. Those are...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
Earlier this season, the Memphis Grizzlies went into a game against the Sacramento Kings as the hot team. The Kings were introducing a new lineup that added rookie Keegan Murray with hopes of providing a spark. Now the Grizzlies (10-7) are short-handed and the Kings are one of the hottest...
Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins.
Ja Morant upgraded to questionable ahead of Memphis Grizzlies game vs. Sacramento Kings
Ja Morant may be healing at a faster rate than anticipated. The Memphis Grizzlies updated Morant to questionable ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Morant was initially listed as doubtful on Monday. He'll undergo testing ahead of the game to determine if he will be able to play. ...
Suns Rumors: Jae Crowder, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Grayson Allen, Kyle Kuzma
Obviously, the Suns are also looking to move Jae Crowder, and Atlanta could be a team with interest. The Hawks are said to be open to a trade involving John Collins, though there have been conflicting reports on if the Suns have been pursuing him. As O’Connor noted, Bogdanovic “checks...
Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions
DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
