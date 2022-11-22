ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Yardbarker

Suns Rumors: Jae Crowder, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Grayson Allen, Kyle Kuzma

Obviously, the Suns are also looking to move Jae Crowder, and Atlanta could be a team with interest. The Hawks are said to be open to a trade involving John Collins, though there have been conflicting reports on if the Suns have been pursuing him. As O’Connor noted, Bogdanovic “checks...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Bills star Von Miller out with knee injury against Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller injured his right knee in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions. Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have any injury updates after the Bills beat the Lions 28-25 Thursday. Miller had his right leg stepped on inadvertently by Detroit center Frank Ragnow while he was blocking another player. He was evaluated on the sideline and was taken on a cart from the sideline to the locker room. Miller had one tackle and was credited with hurrying quarterback Jared Goff before leaving the game. The 33-year-old Miller entered the game tied for 10th in the NFL with eight sacks.
DETROIT, MI

