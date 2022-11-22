Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tonyspicks.com
Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech Hokies 11/26/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Virginia Cavaliers will play against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium, VA on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 12:00 PM (EDT). The Cavaliers accumulated 3,441 total yards so far this season. Virginia scored 13 running touchdowns and 7 pass touchdowns in terms of scoring distribution. They mishandled the...
Augusta Free Press
‘Nobody had a losing mentality’: How Coach Mox has turned Virginia around
To say that Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton has turned the Cavaliers’ women’s basketball program around in a hurry would be putting it mildly. UVA improved to 6-0 on the season with a 62-41 win over Campbell at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night, giving the Wahoos more victories than they had all of last season with still three games left in the month of November.
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
wfxrtv.com
Friday Night Blitz Week 14 – Unsung Hero – Salem native Kris Sweet
SALEM, VA(WFXR) — This week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero is former Salem Spartans All- State football player and current offensive line coach for the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts Kris Sweet. Last Sunday, Sweet won his second Grey Cup as a coach. Sweet has been coaching in either college of the CFL since 2000. Congratulations to this week’s Friday Night Blitz Unsung Hero.
Lynchburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Salem High School football team will have a game with E. C. Glass High School on November 26, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
timesvirginian.com
Kelso ready to lead ACHS boys varsity basketball program
When Trumaine Raschad Kelso Sr. was a student-athlete at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), he was best known for his achievements in track and field competition. Now, the 2006 graduate of ACHS has returned as the head coach of the boys varsity basketball program. Kelso replaces Travis Cottrell, who is...
Daleville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Christiansburg High School football team will have a game with Lord Botetourt High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
NBC 29 News
UVA Strong T-shirts available now
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Strong t-shirts are available at the UVA bookstore and online. 100% of the proceeds from these shirts go to the families of the shooting victims through the UVA Strong Fund. James Dowell works at UVA and bought a few shirts. “I think it’s affected everyone....
wfxrtv.com
Along the race route: Texas Tavern
WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson stops in to Texas Tavern along the race route for Foodie Thursday!. WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson stops in to Texas Tavern along the race route for Foodie Thursday!. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO...
wfxrtv.com
Being blessed by blessing others
Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue …. Good Day Virginia hosts wrap up with CEO of the Rescue Mission Lee Clark. WFXR’S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish …. WFXR'S Evan Johnson talks to dasher as they finish the race. Mayor Lea...
WSLS
Weekend weather to stay mild between rounds of scattered showers, wind
ROANOKE, Va. – After a beautiful Thanksgiving, we find ourselves situated smack-dab in the middle of two fronts. All this results in is the chance for a few showers Friday morning. These will be light - if anything. Following the passage of these systems, the wind will turn out...
wfxrtv.com
Duck Donuts will keep you caffeinated with Black Friday deal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you need a little extra pep in your step to let you shop until you drop on Black Friday, Duck Donuts has your back. Hattie Lowrance, Manager at the Duck Donuts in Roanoke, joined Good Day Virginia’s Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson to talk about their very first Black Friday deal.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
cbs19news
'Yeah, Baby!' Central Virginia couple owns Austin Powers' Shaguar
WAYNESBORO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A unique piece of movie history is owned by a couple just over Afton Mountain in Waynesboro. If you have seen the 2002 movie "Austin Powers in Goldmember," starring Mike Myers and Beyonce, you have seen the Shaguar. "This was our car that was in...
Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre
Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Train layout returns to Bedford Museum
“In 1852, 170 years ago, the railroad came to the town of Liberty,” stated Genealogical Librarian & Educational Director Jennifer Thomson of the Bedford Museum & Genealogical Library. “Just two short years earlier, in 1850, the Virginia and Tennessee railroad had begun construction in Lynchburg on its way to Big Lick, now Roanoke. In 2004, as part of the 250th anniversary of the county, the Bedford Central Railroad Group put together a display at the Bedford Museum to share that history.”
WJLA
The National D-Day Memorial is located in tiny Bedford, Virginia -- here's why
BEDFORD, Va. (7News) — The National D-Day Memorial is located in the tiny town of Bedford, Virginia. It's located around four hours southwest of D.C. and 40 minutes due east of Roanoke. “I don’t know if there’s really a better place for this memorial," memorial tour guide Imogene Morris...
WHSV
Magnolia Rose prepared to open new store on Black Friday
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Magnolia Rose’s new store is ready for opening day. The nonprofit is still true to its name because the money made in sales will pay toward the bigger vision. “The point of our retail store is to fund our emergency apartment. We are often called...
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Comments / 0