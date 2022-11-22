Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Why did Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Iowa State: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The TCU Horned Frogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. TCU and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
LSU vs. Texas A&M picks, predictions: Week 13 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of old rivals meet up in the regular season finale as LSU and Texas A&M square off from Kyle Field in college football's Week 13 action on Saturday. These programs are headed in very different directions this season, as both have surprised observers and baffled preseason predictions. All ...
NOLA.com
LSU, Texas A&M and others are about to have a big issue to deal with: free agency
The day after details emerged about Mark Stoops’ contract extension with Kentucky, the coach held his weekly show. As callers asked about a range of topics Monday night, they congratulated Stoops on his new deal. Stoops’ annual salary had increased to $8.6 million per year plus incentives through the...
andthevalleyshook.com
Playing Dirty: Texas A&M
While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
Texas A&M-LSU midnight yell moved up to 7 p.m. due to forecasted heavy rain, lightning
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Ahead of the final Fall football game of the 2022 season, Texas A&M has announced that midnight yell will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 due to forecasted heavy rain and lightning later in the evening. The Aggies are set to host...
NOLA.com
LSU basketball loses title game of Cayman Islands Classic in heartbreaking fashion
LSU’s trip to the Caribbean for the Cayman Islands Classic couldn’t have ended in a more bizarre fashion than it did Wednesday night. Matt McMahon’s team suffered its first loss of the season when LSU, which won its first two outings in the three-day event, fell to Kansas State 61-59 in the tournament’s championship game.
theadvocate.com
North DeSoto pulls away from Breaux Bridge in quarterfinal showdown
North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
kalb.com
Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position. In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.
Talk Radio 960am
‘Excessive Rain’ Predicted for South Louisiana on Thanksgiving
South Louisiana residents who were hoping to go for a walk or have a family football game in the backyard on Thanksgiving Day might need to rethink those plans because there will be a threat of significant heavy rain in the area during the day on Thursday. As you can...
Hands Down the Best Chicken Nuggets in Lafayette
The Popeye's chicken nuggets, 8 out of every 10 people in Acadiana had no idea the fast food chain served them.
Lafayette Parish Student and All-American Cheerleader Performs at Disney World
DTSMA student Chloe Domingue gets an incredible opportunity on a national stage.
Acadiana’s first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display
Acadiana's first-ever drive-thru Christmas light display is set to take place nightly from Nov. 24 to Dec. 24 in Lafayette.
Early voting starts Saturday for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
Thanksgiving at St. Joseph’s Diner in Lafayette
Thanksgiving is usually a time when people come together and share what they are thankful for. However, at St. Joseph's Diner, volunteers and staff are thankful they get to serve those in need.
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
KTBS
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
KPLC TV
ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
Lafayette High School announces new principal
The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that Julia H. Williams has been named principal of Lafayette High School.
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured
Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
