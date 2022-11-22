ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Texas A&M

While some LSU fans may be looking ahead to a trip to the SEC Championship Game, all attention should be focused on beating the next team on the schedule. It has certainly been an interesting year in Aggieland, so we reached out to Jay Arnold, a former Aggie player an expert in all things BBQ, to run down the vibes in College Station. IF you want Xs and Os, check out what he said in Playing Nice, but for now, we’re Playing Dirty.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
theadvocate.com

North DeSoto pulls away from Breaux Bridge in quarterfinal showdown

North DeSoto scored 21 points in a two-minute span of the third quarter to break open a close Division II non-select quarterfinal game and advance 42-13 at No. 28-seeded Breaux Bridge on Friday. With four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Tigers drove into the red zone while trailing...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
kalb.com

Andy Boone resigns as Avoyelles Head Football Coach

MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Following Avoyelles’ loss to St. James in the quarterfinals, Head Coach Andy Boone announced he would be stepping down from his position. In the last two seasons, Coach Boone led the Mustangs to their first semifinals birth in school history and their first-ever district title.
MOREAUVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

ASAP to terminate approximately 100 employees in January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - ASAP has notified the state of Louisiana that the company plans on laying off approximately 100 employees in Lafayette at the start of 2023. This is the second time the company has announced mass lay-offs; the first was in April of 2020 when they announced 2,300 people would lose their jobs statewide.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured

Fiery Crash on LA 26 Claims the Life of Louisiana Man, Other Driver Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on November 23, 2022, that on November 22, 2022, soon after 6:00 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 26 about 2 miles south of LA Highway 104 in Allen Parish. Glen Ray Thompson, 65, of Basile, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
ALLEN PARISH, LA

