‘The Bachelor’ 2023: When Does Zach Shallcross’ Season 27 Begin?

By Nicole Gallucci
Decider.com
 4 days ago

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is coming to an end, which means it’s time to figure out how long Bachelor Nation has to wait until The Bachelor returns.

In 2022 it felt like we went straight from The Bachelor to a dual-lead season of The Bachelorette to Bachelor in Paradise, so a little breather will do Bachelor Nation’s brains and eyes some good. But thankfully we don’t have to wait too long to see The Bachelor‘s Season 27 lead, Zach Shallcross, on our screens again.

Wondering when The Bachelor returns in 2023? We’ve got all the details on Season 27’s premiere date, along with some interesting info on The Bachelor lead himself, Zach Shallcross, and the woman who received his first impression rose. Here’s what we know.

When Does The Bachelor Return? Season 27’s 2023 Premiere Date

ABC has officially set The Bachelor‘s 2023 premiere date. You can tune in to watch Season 27’s limos arrive at the mansion on Monday, January 23, 2023 on ABC. Who will be handing out the roses? The Bachelorette alum Zach Shallcross, of course.

Photo: ABC / Craig Sjodin

Who is the New Bachelor? Meet Zach Shallcross

Zach Shallcross was a contestant on Season 19 of The Bachelorette, where he dated Rachel Recchia and made it to her top three guys. As noted in Decider’s Shallcross explainer, the fan-favorite contestant made it all the way to Fantasy Suites week, and it looked like he could be proposing at the end of the season, but after spending the night together, Shallcross and Recchia knew they weren’t right for each other. Shallcross self-eliminated during Part 1 of The Bachelorette finale, but have no fear, he and Recchia cleared the air at the live recording.

Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin

So what else do you need to know about Zach Shallcross? Well, for starters, he’s a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, and his uncle is actor Patrick Warburton. (Yes, really.) We dug up Shallcross’ official ABC Bachelorette bio so you don’t have to. Here’s what it says:

Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!

And the “Fun Facts” on Shallcross’ bio are as follows:

  • Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.
  • Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.
  • Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the “Top Gun” high-five.

Decider’s deep dive into Zach Shallcross to learn even more about the new Bachelor lead, including his height, education history, zodiac sign, and much more.

Who Got Zach Shallcross’ First Impression Rose? Meet Brianna Thorbourne

During The Bachelorette‘s “After The Final Rose” episode, Shallcross met five women who will be on his season of The Bachelor, and in a twist, Bachelor Nation got to vote on who deserved his first impression rose. Shallcross met contestants Brooklyn Willie, Brianna Thorbourne, Bailey Brown, Catherine “Cat” Wong, and Christina Mandrell. America dubbed Thorbourne worthy of Shallcross’ pre-mansion rose, so she’s automatically safe on Night 1 of filming.

Photo: ABC / Craig Sjodin

Per Thorbourne’s quick introduction, she’s a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey. We know she owns a Polaroid camera, because she made her first impression by taking a Polaroid selfie (or usie) of her and Shallcross, then slipping it into his suit pocket for later. Smooth move, girl. You earned that rose!

