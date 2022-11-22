ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Chainsaw Man’ Episode 7 Be on Hulu and Crunchyroll?

By Josh Sorokach
 4 days ago

Looking for something to stream as we head into the holiday season? If you’re in the mood for a feel-good sitcom, Decider recommends Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham’s cozy best friend comedy Playing House. If you’re looking for a captivating new film, you won’t regret pressing play on the Gen Z horror hit Bodies Bodies Bodies (available to rent on Amazon) or Jordan Peele’s newest masterpiece Nope (now on Peacock).

As if that weren’t enough, the next new episode of Chainsaw Man is about to debut on Hulu and Crunchyroll!

Per Hulu, the previous episode (Episode 6: “Kill Denji”) followed Denji and Tokyo Special Division 4 members as they entered a hotel to collect a piece of the Gun Devil — but they ended up trapped due to the devil’s extraordinary power. What can we expect from the seventh episode of the series? We’re about to find out.

Here’s when Chainsaw Man Episode 7 arrives on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 7 RELEASE DATE:

The seventh episode of Chainsaw Man premieres Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the United States.

WHERE TO WATCH CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 7:

Chainsaw Man Episode 7 will be available to watch on Hulu and Crunchyroll. Detailed streaming information below.

WHAT TIME WILL CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 7 BE ON HULU AND CRUNCHYROLL?

The next new episode of Chainsaw Man premieres Tuesday, November 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET on both Hulu and Crunchyroll.

HOW TO WATCH CHAINSAW MAN ON CRUNCHYROLL:

New episodes of Chainsaw Man are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Available for $7.99/month (or $9.99/$14.99 a month for higher tier options), Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial for eligible subscribers.

HOW TO WATCH CHAINSAW MAN EPISODE 7 ON HULU:

Chainsaw Man is streaming on Hulu, which is available for as little as $7.99/month (or $14.99/month for the no ads plan). You can also access Hulu if you’re a Hulu + Live TV subscriber or purchase the Disney Bundle for $13.99 or $19.99/month (no ads).

IS CHAINSAW MAN ON NETFLIX?

Nope. Unfortunately, the show isn’t available on Netflix in the United States.

