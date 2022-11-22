Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
amherstbulletin.com
Pat Romney: Troubled by propensity to divide
My review of the July 5 video showing the interaction between Amherst youth and Amherst Police who were called to the scene by a noise complaint leads me to the conclusion that there were errors made. Those errors have been acknowledged by the Amherst Police Department. Still, the outcome was...
amherstbulletin.com
Mary Crotty Sharma: Grateful for guest column on Jones Library
I am writing to thank Jeff Lee for the informative guest column in the Nov. 18 Amherst Bulletin. He wrote about a 2015 report that was recently disclosed that was written regarding recommendations for redesign and reconfiguration of space designs for the Jones Library as it currently exists. It was written by Anna Popp, a consultant with the Massachusetts Library Association. The report found that there are many ways to maximize and update the space usage in the Jones that can bring it up to needed standards without investing $50 million. I am a huge fan of the Jones, have been for 30 years. But since the explosion of the cost due to the desire to have a “state of the art” public library which keeps stalling the ability to reach consensus and the economic impact of the pandemic on our town, I have to think there must be a “Plan B.” I do believe that there are spaces that are not currently being used efficiently. And the lack of maintenance and upkeep in the entry spaces to the library have become quite shabby. Perhaps this 2015 report recommendations and thinking creatively/differently could get us out of this stalemate.
amherstbulletin.com
Guest columnist Jeff Lee: Unpublished Jones space plan proposes alternatives to costly expansion
A professional space study requested by the Jones Library before development of the multimillion-dollar plan to expand the building by 15,000 square feet reveals a number of recommendations for achieving programming goals within the existing library footprint. The report, previously unavailable to the public, was prepared by Anna Popp, a...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
wamc.org
Sarno proposes using $10 million from free cash to lower Springfield's property tax levy
As new property tax rates are about to be set for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts, steps have been announced to reduce the tax burden. By tapping part of the $41 million windfall the city received earlier this year from Eversource when the utility company decided to stop contesting –after a decade – what it owed the city in taxes, Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a $10 million offset to next year’s property tax levy.
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Local resident voices safety concerns over crosswalk in Easthampton
22News is highlighting local concerns over public safety, following numerous pedestrian accidents this past year.
WSBS
LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard
As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
Hampshire, Franklin County residents lose thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency schemes
The Northwestern District Attorney's office is warning residents of a scheme that has stolen thousands of dollars from three local families recently.
Springfield mayor balks at reinstatement of 2 city officers convicted in Nathan Bill’s assault
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is “dismayed” at the reinstatement of two police officers after a 2-1 vote of the Police Commission during a session Tuesday that was a bit of a wild ride. City Council President Jesse Lederman also denounced the decision, criticizing the board for...
amherstbulletin.com
Paul Kaplan: Amherst teens did ‘the right thing’
While mandatory instruction in how to change a flat tire would be a good idea and would increase public safely in certain situations, that is something to take up with elected leaders. I think the young people in the July 5 flat tire incident incident in Amherst did exactly the right thing to call for assistance. I believe, based on all reports, they were treated very poorly, and their feelings of victimization are totally valid. The important point here is that the Amherst police have to do better.
Westfield center will handle Southwick’s emergency dispatch starting Dec. 1
WESTFIELD — After more than a year of construction and preparation, Southwick’s emergency dispatching will now come from Westfield, as the Westfield Regional Public Safety Center goes live Dec. 1. For years, all 911 calls from Southwick would be answered by dispatchers sitting in the Southwick Police Department...
Chicopee police warn of texts pretending to be USPS
The Chicopee Police Department is warning residents about a recent increase in scheme text messages that are trying to obtain information and money from residents.
thereminder.com
Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury
SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
Fireball captured on video in this Massachusetts town
A 22News viewer sent a video of a fireball early Tuesday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
Snow Farm-New England Craft hosting annual Second Sale fundraiser
WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. - Snow Farm - The New England Craft Program is hosting their annual Second Sale Fundraiser this month. It raises money for scholarships and supports the works of local and regional artists. The nonprofit organization in Williamsburg also serves as a residential craft school. They offer scholarships to...
Single family residence sells for $805,000 in South Hadley
Chihombori Quao Noone and Caleb Noone bought the property at 2 Dove Hill, South Hadley, from Alicia F Magri on Nov. 2, 2022, for $805,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 32,960-square-foot lot. These nearby houses...
NBC Connecticut
A Homeowner's Nightmare: Deserted Coventry Land Causing Problems for Neighbor
There’s a piece of land in Coventry that has no owner, and it’s causing quite a headache for a neighboring homeowner. Do you know who owns the parcels of land around your property? You may want to, after hearing Dana Markie’s story. Markie has dreamed of living...
Springfield cops convicted in Nathan Bill’s bar fight reinstated by Board of Police Commissioners
SPRINGFIELD — Two city police officers convicted in a 2015 bar fight and suspended from their jobs for nearly four years were reinstated Tuesday after a hearing before the Board of Police Commissioners. Christian Cicero and Daniel Billingsley were convicted of misdemeanor assault after a trial in Hampden Superior...
