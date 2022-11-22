ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

amherstbulletin.com

Pat Romney: Troubled by propensity to divide

My review of the July 5 video showing the interaction between Amherst youth and Amherst Police who were called to the scene by a noise complaint leads me to the conclusion that there were errors made. Those errors have been acknowledged by the Amherst Police Department. Still, the outcome was...
AMHERST, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Mary Crotty Sharma: Grateful for guest column on Jones Library

I am writing to thank Jeff Lee for the informative guest column in the Nov. 18 Amherst Bulletin. He wrote about a 2015 report that was recently disclosed that was written regarding recommendations for redesign and reconfiguration of space designs for the Jones Library as it currently exists. It was written by Anna Popp, a consultant with the Massachusetts Library Association. The report found that there are many ways to maximize and update the space usage in the Jones that can bring it up to needed standards without investing $50 million. I am a huge fan of the Jones, have been for 30 years. But since the explosion of the cost due to the desire to have a “state of the art” public library which keeps stalling the ability to reach consensus and the economic impact of the pandemic on our town, I have to think there must be a “Plan B.” I do believe that there are spaces that are not currently being used efficiently. And the lack of maintenance and upkeep in the entry spaces to the library have become quite shabby. Perhaps this 2015 report recommendations and thinking creatively/differently could get us out of this stalemate.
AMHERST, MA
wamc.org

Sarno proposes using $10 million from free cash to lower Springfield's property tax levy

As new property tax rates are about to be set for next year in Springfield, Massachusetts, steps have been announced to reduce the tax burden. By tapping part of the $41 million windfall the city received earlier this year from Eversource when the utility company decided to stop contesting –after a decade – what it owed the city in taxes, Mayor Domenic Sarno is proposing a $10 million offset to next year’s property tax levy.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Paul Kaplan: Amherst teens did ‘the right thing’

While mandatory instruction in how to change a flat tire would be a good idea and would increase public safely in certain situations, that is something to take up with elected leaders. I think the young people in the July 5 flat tire incident incident in Amherst did exactly the right thing to call for assistance. I believe, based on all reports, they were treated very poorly, and their feelings of victimization are totally valid. The important point here is that the Amherst police have to do better.
AMHERST, MA
thereminder.com

Ancient structures, new enigmas in Shutesbury

SHUTESBURY – Born into the farming life, David was still a boy when he learned about the ancient stone mysteries in the forest. “It’s just one of those things if you own land in this part of the country,” David – who chose to omit his last name – said. “There’s a lot of these things. There’s probably some that people are not really talking about. Probably some that haven’t been discovered.”
SHUTESBURY, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Snow Farm-New England Craft hosting annual Second Sale fundraiser

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. - Snow Farm - The New England Craft Program is hosting their annual Second Sale Fundraiser this month. It raises money for scholarships and supports the works of local and regional artists. The nonprofit organization in Williamsburg also serves as a residential craft school. They offer scholarships to...
WILLIAMSBURG, MA
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

