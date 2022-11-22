Read full article on original website
Norma Jean Traylor, 99, Petersburg
Norma Jean Traylor, 99, of Petersburg, passed peacefully surrounded by family on November 23, 2022, in Evansville. She was born September 4, 1923, to Leroy and Alma (Wininger) Harner in Washington. Norma married her husband of 53 years, Stanton Traylor, on August 12, 1944. She worked as a bank teller...
Linda S. Musselwhite, 75, Jasper
Linda S. Musselwhite, 75, of Jasper, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022. Linda was born in Crothersville, Ind., on August 30, 1947, to George “Bill” and Lucille M. (King) Miller. She married Daniel Price Musselwhite on August 14, 1971. Dan...
Jeannette Marie Rowden, 82, Ferdinand
Jeannette Marie Rowden was born on Easter Sunday in 1940 and passed away on Thanksgiving in 2022. She was one of five children born to Frank and Lena Marie (Courtney) Konrad. She was raised in Sacramento, California, and spent most of her life there before moving to Virginia Beach, Virginia, and then Ferdinand, Indiana.
Christmas comes to Jasper
The Christmas season officially opened up in downtown Jasper Friday afternoon with the lighting of the annual Christmas Tree and Santa settling into his holiday home on the Square. Here are a few photos of the event. Santa Claus will be in his house on the Square over the weekend...
