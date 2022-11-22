ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

CrossTower eyeing further crypto acquisitions outside of Voyager bid

Crypto exchange CrossTower Inc., which is currently bidding for the assets of Voyager Digital, is reportedly window shopping for other crypto company acquisitions. In a Nov. 24 Bloomberg report, CrossTower CEO Kapil Rathi revealed that the company is looking to pick up firms with a “good set of customers” and a “good balance sheet” despite the current bear market, stating:
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com

Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies

Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptoglobe.com

Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’

On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
Axios

Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year

The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
u.today

Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Is Not Going Away

In a recent interview with CNBC, Mike Novogratz opined that Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was not going away in spite of the massive crisis. However, he believes that a lot of tokens will end up being washed out. Only those cryptocurrencies that have some utility will be able to survive this crypto winter, according to the cryptocurrency mogul.
NASDAQ

Ethereum Needs Competition

As I never tire of pointing out in meetings, there’s nothing you can do with a blockchain that you can’t also do faster and cheaper with a traditional centralized computing infrastructure. While blockchains have generated some very cool new approaches to products and services, including tokenization and smart contracts, they can all be replicated in a centralized system. The essential, irreducible value proposition of a blockchain is true decentralization. Everything else is optional.
dailyhodl.com

US Senators Urge Financial Giant Fidelity To Think Twice About Offering Bitcoin (BTC) 401(k) Plans

US senators are for the second time calling on financial giant Fidelity to reconsider offering Bitcoin (BTC) as an investment in 401(k) retirement accounts. In a letter to Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson, US Senators Richard Durbin, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith say the recent FTX crypto exchange collapse underscores their position that Bitcoin is too risky a bet for workers’ retirement investments.
protos.com

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and its ties to crypto meltdowns

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an over-the-counter (OTC) traded fund meant to track the price of bitcoin. Grayscale Investments is owned by Barry Silbert’s crypto mammoth Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns beleaguered crypto trading and lending firm Genesis. Here’s how it works: When Grayscale chooses to...
cryptopotato.com

Digital Currency Group Owes Genesis Trading Arm $575 Million by May

The parent company of Genesis owes the lender $575 million after raising money for share buybacks and investing. Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert recently shared a letter with investors illuminating the cryptocurrency conglomerate’s web of external and intercompany loans. Among them is a newly disclosed liability of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Binance Labs Invests in Hardware Wallet Maker NGRAVE to Boost Crypto Self-Custody

Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in and will be leading the upcoming Series A round of NGRAVE, a blockchain and digital asset security provider “specialized in user-friendly, maximum security solutions for crypto users, from creating keys to advanced key recovery.”

