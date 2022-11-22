Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Long Bitcoin for First Time Since July 2021 With Big GBTC Purchase: Report
Cathie Wood’s investment management firm ARK Invest is buying up more shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) for the first time in over a year. According to public data from ARK, the firm purchased 273,327 shares of the Bitcoin (BTC)-based investment product on November 15. ARK made a...
CoinTelegraph
CrossTower eyeing further crypto acquisitions outside of Voyager bid
Crypto exchange CrossTower Inc., which is currently bidding for the assets of Voyager Digital, is reportedly window shopping for other crypto company acquisitions. In a Nov. 24 Bloomberg report, CrossTower CEO Kapil Rathi revealed that the company is looking to pick up firms with a “good set of customers” and a “good balance sheet” despite the current bear market, stating:
Michael Saylor on FTX collapse: Crypto 'may have been the problem,' but 'bitcoin is still the solution'
Billionaire tech executive Michael Saylor says the downfall of FTX exposed problems with crypto exchanges and will likely drive more investors to bitcoin. The MicroStrategy executive chairman provided FOX Business' "Making Money with Charles Payne" a purported breakdown Tuesday on what happened with FTX, calling it "a tragic situation." Saylor...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
Business Insider
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Cathie Wood's ARK Invest bought over 1.3 million shares of Coinbase this month, per Bloomberg. Coinbase is trading near record lows of about $41 per share, down from a high of $429 in April 2021. In total, Wood's Ark holds about 8.7 million shares of Coinbase, or about 4.7% of...
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Binance to commit $1 billion for crypto recovery initiative
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Thursday it was committing $1 billion to establishing an industry recovery initiative (IRI) to invest in companies from the digital assets sector.
The Bahamas pulled out all the stops to be a global crypto hub. FTX’s demise could end that dream
In the days following the collapse of the Bahamas-based FTX, the Securities Commission of the Bahamas kept a low-profile, releasing a trickle of press releases and hanging up the phone on inquiring journalists. That changed with a bombshell on Thursday night, when the agency—a kind of supercharged version of the...
notebookcheck.net
US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens
In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
cryptoglobe.com
Michael Saylor: ‘Bitcoin Must Be Understood As Something Outside This Crypto Industry’
On Tuesday (22 November 2022), Michael Saylor, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman at business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR), made comments that suggested he believes Bitcoin should be judged on its own and not considered as a synonym for crypto. It is worth remembering that on 11 August 2020,...
Crypto exchange Coinbase shed 85% of its value in a year
The market capitalization of Coinbase just dropped below $10 billion. This time last year, it was more than $70 billion. Why it matters: The amount of value lost in Coinbase stock is probably greater than the loss of value of FTX equity plus the loss of customer funds held at FTX.
u.today
Mike Novogratz Says Bitcoin Is Not Going Away
In a recent interview with CNBC, Mike Novogratz opined that Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was not going away in spite of the massive crisis. However, he believes that a lot of tokens will end up being washed out. Only those cryptocurrencies that have some utility will be able to survive this crypto winter, according to the cryptocurrency mogul.
CZ, You're Invited To Speak At Benzinga's Future Of Crypto Event On Dec. 7 In NYC
Changpeng Zhao, commonly referred to as “CZ”, has emerged as one of the most prominent figures in crypto after the FTX bankruptcy and Sam Bankman-Fried’s demise. In the wake of that fallout, the crypto industry is struggling and investors are left with questions. CZ has an optimal...
NASDAQ
Ethereum Needs Competition
As I never tire of pointing out in meetings, there’s nothing you can do with a blockchain that you can’t also do faster and cheaper with a traditional centralized computing infrastructure. While blockchains have generated some very cool new approaches to products and services, including tokenization and smart contracts, they can all be replicated in a centralized system. The essential, irreducible value proposition of a blockchain is true decentralization. Everything else is optional.
dailyhodl.com
US Senators Urge Financial Giant Fidelity To Think Twice About Offering Bitcoin (BTC) 401(k) Plans
US senators are for the second time calling on financial giant Fidelity to reconsider offering Bitcoin (BTC) as an investment in 401(k) retirement accounts. In a letter to Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson, US Senators Richard Durbin, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith say the recent FTX crypto exchange collapse underscores their position that Bitcoin is too risky a bet for workers’ retirement investments.
protos.com
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and its ties to crypto meltdowns
The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an over-the-counter (OTC) traded fund meant to track the price of bitcoin. Grayscale Investments is owned by Barry Silbert’s crypto mammoth Digital Currency Group (DCG), which also owns beleaguered crypto trading and lending firm Genesis. Here’s how it works: When Grayscale chooses to...
cryptopotato.com
Digital Currency Group Owes Genesis Trading Arm $575 Million by May
The parent company of Genesis owes the lender $575 million after raising money for share buybacks and investing. Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert recently shared a letter with investors illuminating the cryptocurrency conglomerate’s web of external and intercompany loans. Among them is a newly disclosed liability of...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Labs Invests in Hardware Wallet Maker NGRAVE to Boost Crypto Self-Custody
Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and accelerator of Binance, has made a strategic investment in and will be leading the upcoming Series A round of NGRAVE, a blockchain and digital asset security provider “specialized in user-friendly, maximum security solutions for crypto users, from creating keys to advanced key recovery.”
