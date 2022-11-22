Read full article on original website
Related
kurv.com
Oklahoma Police: Suspect Nabbed In Killings Of 4 At Pot Farm
Police in Oklahoma say the suspect in the killings of four people at a marijuana farm has been arrested in South Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says in an evening post on Facebook that Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon by officers with the Miami Beach Police Department. It adds that the arrest came “after a car tag reader flagged vehicle he was driving,” and says he was taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center. Police say the man will be charged with murder and shooting with intent to kill and will face extradition to Oklahoma.
kurv.com
Georgia Authorities Arrest Mother Of Still-Missing Toddler
(AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on several charges, including malice murder and making false statements involving her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. At a news conference, Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Simon has been the sole suspect since the child was first reported missing. Simon is being held at the county’s detention center until a bond hearing is held. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
Comments / 0