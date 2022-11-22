ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Lee Kpogba Oklahoma State Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6) upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-5, 4-5) 24-19 Saturday afternoon. Linebacker Lee Kpogba met with the media following the game and discussed the win over Oklahoma State, playing in the elements and more. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on...
