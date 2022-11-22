As Young & Restless Buries Chance and Abby’s Marriage, Melissa Ordway Teases What May Be His Next Love Interest

Read full article on original website
Mattie Jackson
3d ago
the writers should keep abby and chance together I am so sick and tried the writers always breaking couples up there isn't love anymore it is all about lust and who can sleep with who it is getting boring.
Reply(1)
7
JoAnn McMinn
3d ago
You can tell Chance has been getting tired of Abby and has been pulling away. She has been annoying, whiny, self-absorbed, and non-supportive of his job.
Reply(1)
8
Marianne McDonnell
4d ago
No one should. I would write his character out. He’s boring and not a very good actor. Abby needs to go too.
Reply(1)
7
Comments / 26