Read full article on original website
Related
More bad news for insurance in Florida: Reinsurance costs going up after Hurricane Ian [Miami Herald]
As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10% in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and “increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims.”
HMSA not paying fair share, California hospital says [The Honolulu Star-Advertiser]
Honolulu Star-Advertiser (HI) Nov. 26—Stanford Health Care, which has a main campus in Palo Alto , says it provided. in care to patients covered by HMSA health plans, but the insurer reimbursed it only. $335. , 674, or 14 % of the costs. A. California. hospital says the. Hawaii...
California Focus The yin and yang of California’s job picture
Red Bluff Daily News (CA) When California’s monthly report on employment was issued last week — telling us what the situation was in October — Gov. quickly issued a celebratory statement. “California has now fully recovered all jobs that were lost to the pandemic-induced recession, but we...
Healthcare Cost Drivers To Be Unveiled December 1
HARTFORD — The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID), the Office of The Healthcare Advocate. (OHS) will jointly hold an informational session with a collection of stakeholders to discuss the various cost drivers contributing to the rising cost of healthcare and health insurance premiums. Representatives from hospitals, non-hospital healthcare providers, pharmacies,...
Citizens tops 1.1 million policies, rate increase takes effect
Charlotte County Florida Weekly (FL) As another sign of its explosive growth, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has topped 1.1 million policies. Citizens had 1,107,033 policies as of. Nov. 3. , up from 1,098,762 a week earlier and 1,090,508 two weeks earlier, according to the Citizens website. Citizens, which...
Hurricanes Ian, Nicole warn Florida to take climate change impacts more seriously
Fourteen days and counting — that’s the time between now and the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. For many Floridians, Wednesday, Nov. 30, can’t come soon enough. The question still unanswered is whether state leaders will do anything differently to address what is becoming a...
Resources for your health
Brattleboro Reformer (VT) BY JOCELYNE SMITH Have you figured out how to get food, heat, and health insurance to cover you through the upcoming winter months?. , I get lots of questions about these needs. I'd like to offer some information here that can help you. First, I want to...
FEMA Projects $3.5-$5.3B NFIP Losses for Hurricane Ian
The losses include flood insurance claims received from five states, with the majority of claims coming from Florida, FEMA said. FEMA said it based the initial estimate on several data points, including policy information, daily reports of claims and payments made, patterns of reported claims and payments in significant historical events, current economic…
NC judge puts Greg Lindberg insurance companies into liquidation
A North Carolina Superior Court judge placed two financially impaired insurance companies once led by disgraced billionaire Greg Lindberg into liquidation Monday. The Wake County Superior Court order places Colorado Bankers Life Insurance Co. and Bankers Life Insurance Co. into liquidation. In issuing the order, Judge Graham Shirley granted a Nov. 1 request made by Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey.
N.Y. U.S. Attorney: North Chili Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 37 Counts of COVID Relief Fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Attorney announced today that a federal jury has convicted Michael Rech. , of 37 counts of bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of. $500,000. . Assistant. U.S. Attorneys. Meghan...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0