North Platte Post

US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads clash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays and casting more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month's deadline without the help of Congress.
OMAHA, NE
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike

In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
Investopedia

Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection

The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
foodlogistics.com

Industry Leaders Urge Congress to Take Action to Prevent “Paralyzing” Rail Strike

It’s the déjà vu no on in the supply chain industry wants to experience, yet it’s here. And yes, it’s happening again. Nearly 3 months after the first rail strike was announced, SMART Transportation Division, the union that represents roughly 28,000 rail conductors, voted to reject the contract deal brokered by the White House, opening doors to another rail strike, one that could “paralyze” much of the economy right before the holidays hit.
natureworldnews.com

Worst Climate Polluters in US Named in 2021 EPA Report

The worst US climate polluters are revealed in a report by the EPA from 2021. According to new data just released by the US Environmental Protection Agency, major industrial sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the US increased by 4.1% in 2021. The increase comes at a time when it...
ALABAMA STATE
Reuters

Polish climate minister says EU gas cap proposal is a 'joke'

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The European Union's gas price cap proposal is a 'joke', Polish climate minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. Moskwa's criticism followed disagreement among the 27 European Union countries on Wednesday over a proposal to cap future gas prices at 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh). read more.

