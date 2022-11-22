Read full article on original website
Devastating U.S. freight rail strike still possible as major unions split vote
A weekend vote left rail unions divided over a government-backed labor agreement, divisions that could led to a crippling strike before the year-end holidays.
Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads clash
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected theirs, threatening the health of the economy just before the holidays and casting more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month's deadline without the help of Congress.
Rejected rail contract could lead to strike and economic hit in a few weeks, negotiations continue
If a resolution isn't reached soon, Americans could see a strike in two weeks.
A rail strike before the holiday season is a real possibility after a major union rejects contract brokered by the White House
One of the largest rail worker unions in the country has rejected a contract that was brokered by the White House, which could result in a strike as early as midnight Dec. 9, costing the economy as much as $2 billion per day and putting a chokehold on supply lines right in the heart of the holiday season.
Railway Union Refuses White House Deal, Raising Possibility Of Catastrophic Strike
Train and engine service members of the SMART Transportation Division (SMART-TD) narrowly rejected a White House-brokered deal, sending the union back to the bargaining table with railroads before a Dec. 8 strike deadline. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) and SMART-TD each concluded
If train strike happens, major rail union will honor picket lines, its leader says
Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen National President Dennis Pierce provides expert analysis of railroad workers' potential strike.
Buttigieg warns looming rail strike 'would not be good' for economy
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg believes a rail worker strike "would not be good" for the economy.
Biggest U.S. rail union digs in on paid sick time, raising threat of strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel.
Largest rail union rejects contract, stoking fears of a strike
The rail union representing 28,000 freight rail conductors, brakemen and yardmen has voted down the contract deal brokered by the Biden administration back in September.
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
America faces a possible rail strike in two weeks after largest union rejects labor deal
America faces a growing risk of a crippling national freight rail strike in two weeks. The rank-and-file members of the nation's largest rail union, which represents the industry's conductors, rejected a tentative labor deal with freight railroads, the union announced Monday.
Potential Rail Strike Looms After Union Rejection
The U.S. now faces what could potentially become a crippling railroad strike in two weeks after one of the country’s largest rail unions rejected a contract offer brokered by the White House. The union, SMART Transportation Division, which represents about 28,000 freight conductors, rejected the tentative labor deal. The...
Rail union strike would create a ‘crippling’ economy, industry official warns
Association of American Railroads CEO Ian Jeffries says major rails are "ready, willing and able" to reach new negotiations and avoid creating a "crippling economy" with a strike.
Industry Leaders Urge Congress to Take Action to Prevent “Paralyzing” Rail Strike
It’s the déjà vu no on in the supply chain industry wants to experience, yet it’s here. And yes, it’s happening again. Nearly 3 months after the first rail strike was announced, SMART Transportation Division, the union that represents roughly 28,000 rail conductors, voted to reject the contract deal brokered by the White House, opening doors to another rail strike, one that could “paralyze” much of the economy right before the holidays hit.
