forkast.news
China’s foreign exchange bureau urges stronger legislation to regulate crypto trade
China should integrate legislation on cryptocurrencies in order to better regulate crypto tradings, said Huang Hui, a deputy director of the Supervision and Inspection Department of State Administration of Foreign Exchange. Fast facts. Huang spoke at the 2022 Financial Street Forum in Beijing on Tuesday morning, saying that different crypto...
forkast.news
Huobi plans Southeast Asia, Europe, Caribbean expansion
Huobi Global, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, plans to ramp up its investments in Southeast Asia and Europe as part of its global expansion, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Fast facts. Huobi will explore merger and acquisition opportunities. The exchange is also looking to...
forkast.news
Thai crypto exchange eyes Hong Kong for possible public share sale in 2024: report
Bitkub, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Thailand, is aiming to list in Hong Kong as early as 2024 when it goes public, said chief executive officer (CEO) Jirayut Srupsrisopa in an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Fast facts. Srupsrisopa, the founder and CEO of Bitkub...
forkast.news
India’s CoinSwitch launches platform to enable multi-exchange trading with single login
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch has launched CoinSwitch Pro, a multi-exchange trading platform that lets users trade crypto assets in Indian Rupees across multiple exchanges with a single login. Fast facts. CoinSwitch Pro will also allow users to “discover, compare, and take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, as well as manage investments...
cryptopotato.com
South Korea and Singapore Hit Hardest by FTX Collapse: Report
The fallout from the FTX collapse will be measured for years to come. Geographically, three Asian countries have been impacted the most. On Nov. 20, crypto market data portal CoinGecko released a report on the countries most impacted by the FTX collapse. Unsurprisingly, most are in Asia since U.S. investors...
americanmilitarynews.com
Germany doesn’t learn: Lets Chinese firm take 25% stake in terminal at country’s largest port
The German government is allowing a Chinese shipping firm to buy a roughly 25 percent stake in one of the four major container terminals in its largest port city, Hamburg. The move comes as international observers have raised concerns Germany could become increasingly beholden to Chinese influence as China seeks to become the dominant global power. The move also comes as Germany is facing economic woes for its heavy reliance on Russian energy.
Why China is suddenly being so friendly towards Australia: How there's much more to it than the superpower's love of our coal - as President Xi says relationship should be 'cherished'
The momentous meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has caused intense speculation as to why China has suddenly changed its tune on Australia. The meeting in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit was the first time leaders of both countries had a face-to-face...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
BBC
Africa Live: Kenya makes public secret China deal for $3bn railway
Nigeria says top Iswap leaders killed in air strikes. The Nigerian military says two leading officials from the militant group - Islamic State West Africa Province - have been killed in air strikes in the north-east of the country. Local media have named Ali Kwaya and Bukar Mainoka as the...
nationalinterest.org
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
South Africa allows superyacht belonging to Putin ally billionaire to dock in Cape Town
(RELATED) Russia rejects US basketball star Griner’s appeal against 9-year sentence. South Africa has allowed a superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov to dock in its territory. “South Africa has no legal obligation to abide by sanctions imposed by the US and EU,” president Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson...
travelnoire.com
Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe
Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
‘Adapt or starve’: Sabrina Dhowre Elba on why she and husband Idris are speaking up for smallholder farmers
Sabrina Dhowre Elba admits that it probably seems “quite random” that she and her husband, the actor Idris Elba, have ended up championing the cause of rural, smallholder farmers. But she has her mother to thank for that.“My mom grew up in a pastoral, rural community in Somalia,” the Canadian actress and model, who was appointed a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador in 2020, told The Independent. “She always stressed the importance of giving back to Africa in some way, and what rural land and agriculture mean to rural people. She actually introduced us to IFAD.”IFAD – the International...
forkast.news
CoinMarketCap launches proof-of-reserve tracker for crypto exchanges
CoinMarketCap (CMC), among the world’s leading crypto price tracking websites, has introduced a proof-of-reserve feature for centralized crypto exchanges in a bid to improve transparency for crypto participants. The data are currently available for seven centralized crypto exchanges including Binance, KuCoin and Bitfinex. Fast facts. The proof-of-reserve tracker provides...
EXCLUSIVE: Britain to send Sri Lankan asylum seekers to Rwanda for medical treatment
Three Sri Lankan asylum seekers stranded on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the British Indian Ocean Territory, or BIOT, are expected to be transported to Rwanda for medical treatment, the British foreign office told The New Humanitarian. More than 200 Sri Lankan asylum seekers, mostly ethnic Tamils claiming to...
forkast.news
Cardano, blockchain payment firm Coti to launch algorithm stablecoin Djed in Jan 2023
Proof-of-stake blockchain platform Cardano and blockchain payment platform Coti will launch an algorithmic stablecoin Djed in January 2023, according to a Monday press release. Fast facts. The algorithmic stablecoin is undergoing audit and stress tests, said the press release. Djed, backed by two tokens – Caldano (ADA) and SHEN, will...
forkast.news
Russia plans launch of national crypto exchange
Russian lawmakers aim to launch a national cryptocurrency exchange, supported by the country’s Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia, according to a local media report. Fast facts. Members of the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – the Duma – have been drafting amendments to the...
India faces deepening demographic divide as it prepares to overtake China as the world’s most populous country
The cry of a baby born in India one day next year will herald a watershed moment for the country, when the scales tip and India overtakes China as the world’s most populous nation. Yet the story of India’s population boom is really two stories. In the north, led...
Construction completed on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port
CNN — Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial center, has a storage problem. At the West African trade hub’s shipping terminals, projected demand for container space far outstrips capacity. To narrow the gap, the state has embarked on one of the region’s most ambitious infrastructure projects, Lekki Deep Sea Port.
forkast.news
New York State passes two-year moratorium on some crypto mining facilities
New York became the first U.S. state to enact a temporary ban on new cryptocurrency mining permits at fossil fuel plants, despite a strong lobby effort by cryptocurrency industry groups against the measure. Fast facts. The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will impose a two-year moratorium on...
