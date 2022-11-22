First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/22 Tuesday morning forecast

First Alert Weather: Temps on the rise 02:44

Alert: Yellow Alert Friday and Sunday. Friday for showers that could impact shopping and travel. Sunday for more organized rain -- and potentially heavy rain at that -- that could impact travel.

Forecast: Today won't be quite as cold with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Tonight's still a little cold with lows in the 30s in the city... 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, our warming trend continues... low 50s into the afternoon.

Looking Ahead: Thanksgiving will remain nice and quiet with highs around 50. As for Black Friday, we're keeping an eye on a system that could bring some showers to the area.

It looks like a pretty manageable situation, but given the timing, a Yellow Alert has been issued.