NYPD: Person of interest in custody after brick thrown into LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen

LGBTQ community across country shaken by Colorado shooting 02:54

NEW YORK - The NYPD announced Tuesday they have a person of interest in custody after a man was caught on video throwing a brick into an LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen .

It happened Saturday night as people gathered inside the bar Vers on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street.

The owners posted a picture of the brick on Instagram, saying "Come by and join us for a drink! #BusinessAsUsual."

No one was hurt, but this is at least the third time it's happened.

Police are investigating bricks and rocks being thrown at the building on two prior occasions.

"One in five have crimes are LGBTQ focused right now," Jonathan Lovitz, president of the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, told CBS2.

The NYPD says hate crimes against the community are up 46%.

"This is not going to scare us away from going where we deserve to be and being where we should be all the time," Lovitz added.

The person of interest was identified by a tip.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.