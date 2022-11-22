ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: Person of interest in custody after brick thrown into LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK - The NYPD announced Tuesday they have a person of interest in custody after a man was caught on video throwing a brick into an LGBTQ bar in Hell's Kitchen .

It happened Saturday night as people gathered inside the bar Vers on Ninth Avenue near West 49th Street.

The owners posted a picture of the brick on Instagram, saying "Come by and join us for a drink! #BusinessAsUsual."

No one was hurt, but this is at least the third time it's happened.

Police are investigating bricks and rocks being thrown at the building on two prior occasions.

"One in five have crimes are LGBTQ focused right now," Jonathan Lovitz, president of the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, told CBS2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Flmky_0jJrObiB00
Councilman Erik Bottcher speaks out against LGBTQ violence 05:12

The NYPD says hate crimes against the community are up 46%.

"This is not going to scare us away from going where we deserve to be and being where we should be all the time," Lovitz added.

The person of interest was identified by a tip.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Teenager stabbed inside Staten Island Mall, suspect arrested

NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed inside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville on Friday night.Police say a 16-year-old and another teen got into some kind of verbal dispute in the food court.The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, and is expected to survive.The other teen, whose age is unclear, was arrested at the scene.The NYPD said investigators recovered a knife.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 14-year-old shot in leg in Edenwald section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Thursday.The shots rang out it in the Edenwald section of the Bronx during the afternoon.The incident happened near a playground at the intersection of East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue. Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, but may not have been the intended target. She's expected to be okay.So far, there have been no arrests. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police, Good Samaritan pull off subway track save in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police made an incredible rescue on the subway tracks in Harlem with just seconds to spare before a train pulled in.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the astonishing video.The police body cam footage looks like it came out of a video game. After spotting a person lying on the far side of the tracks, the NYPD officer starts running up the stairs out of the station. Without hesitating, he goes across the street and back down the stairs on the other side.Onlookers open the emergency door for him, and the officer goes straight for the tracks.A Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head

A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man who served 8 years for crime he didn't commit speaks to CBS2

NEW YORK -- Here's a story about a murder case that ended with a wrongful conviction.Shamel Capers was 16 years old when he went to prison for a crime he did not commit. The Queens native spent the next eight years trying to prove his innocence.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke exclusively with Capers about how he got his murder conviction thrown out."If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," Capers said recently.FLASHBACK: Man sentenced for Queens bus shooting that killed 14-year-old girlCapers spent all those years in prison for a crime he always maintained he did not commit."For them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 hurt in overnight fire in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt overnight Saturday in a fire in East Harlem. It happened around midnight on the 4th floor of a building on Third Avenue. We're told one person was rushed to the hospital and another person was treated at the scene.There was no immediate word on their conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man undresses, tries to rape woman on NYC subway train, police say

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A straphanger took off some of his clothes and allegedly tried to rape a 24-year-old woman aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, police said Thursday. Officers arrested the alleged attacker hours after releasing a surveillance image to the public. Chris Tapia, 23, was taken into custody on charges of attempted rape, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects wanted for hitting officer with car in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are trying to track down two suspects they say hit an officer with a car in the Bronx. It happened Monday night on Loring Place in University Heights. Police said officers spotted a person changing the license plates on a 2007 BMW M5. He then jumped into the backseat, and a second suspect behind the wheel allegedly starting ramming the car back and forth into two unmarked police vehicles. An officer was hit by the BMW and injured his knee. The car then went up on the sidewalk, and the suspects drove off. Police found the abandoned BMW a short time later. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport

NEW YORK, NY – The flight from New York City to Utah was anything but the friendly skies when a male passenger held a straight razor to the neck of a woman sitting next to him. According to officials, after departing from JFK International Airport, Merrill Fackrell, 41, pulled a straight razor and held it near a woman’s throat seated next to him. Initial reports claim Fackrell demanded the woman pause her in-flight movie. It is not known how he got the razor on board or what caused him to act violently during the flight, but he was taken into The post Man holds razor blade to woman’s neck, forcing her to pause movie on flight from JFK Airport appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
