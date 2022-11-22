ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Police: Teen stabbed, robbed outside McDonald's in Queens

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268TMt_0jJrOapS00

Teen stabbed outside Queens McDonald's 00:15

NEW YORK - A 15-year-old boy was stabbed a robbed Monday outside a McDonald's in Queens.

Police said the teen was attacked a by a group who took his cellphone.

It happened outside a McDonald's on 21st Street in Astoria.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital ins table condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Teenager stabbed inside Staten Island Mall, suspect arrested

NEW YORK -- A teenager was stabbed inside the Staten Island Mall in New Springville on Friday night.Police say a 16-year-old and another teen got into some kind of verbal dispute in the food court.The 16-year-old was stabbed in the stomach. He was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center, and is expected to survive.The other teen, whose age is unclear, was arrested at the scene.The NYPD said investigators recovered a knife.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily News

Woman shoved onto tracks during clash at Brooklyn train station, NYPD says

A woman was shoved onto the tracks early Saturday during a fight with another woman at a Brooklyn train station, police said. The 38-year-old victim had just entered the Rockaway Ave. station near Fulton St. in Brownsville about 3 a.m. when she began quarreling with the other commuter, witnesses told police. The argument continued as the two walked onto the Manhattan-bound C train platform, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police, Good Samaritan pull off subway track save in Harlem

NEW YORK -- Police made an incredible rescue on the subway tracks in Harlem with just seconds to spare before a train pulled in.CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the astonishing video.The police body cam footage looks like it came out of a video game. After spotting a person lying on the far side of the tracks, the NYPD officer starts running up the stairs out of the station. Without hesitating, he goes across the street and back down the stairs on the other side.Onlookers open the emergency door for him, and the officer goes straight for the tracks.A Good...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 14-year-old shot in leg in Edenwald section of Bronx

NEW YORK -- There was more gun violence in the city on Thursday.The shots rang out it in the Edenwald section of the Bronx during the afternoon.The incident happened near a playground at the intersection of East 225th Street and Schieffelin Avenue. Police say a 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg, but may not have been the intended target. She's expected to be okay.So far, there have been no arrests. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: 64-year-old man struck and killed by car in Far Rockaway

NEW YORK -- The NYPD said a man was stuck and killed by a car in Far Rockaway, Queens, on Friday night.Police said the 64-year-old was crossing the street in mid-block when he was hit by a black Jeep.It happened just before 7 p.m. near Beach 30th Street and Seagirt Boulevard.Police said the 26-year-old driver remained at the scene.No charges have been filed. The crash is under investigation. 
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Worker dead in Brooklyn forklift incident: NYPD

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 31-year-old man died while working in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. He was standing on a forklift while removing a pallet of doors near Columbia and Creamer streets, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The pallet of doors fell onto him. Another man was operating the forklift at the time of […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man who served 8 years for crime he didn't commit speaks to CBS2

NEW YORK -- Here's a story about a murder case that ended with a wrongful conviction.Shamel Capers was 16 years old when he went to prison for a crime he did not commit. The Queens native spent the next eight years trying to prove his innocence.CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke exclusively with Capers about how he got his murder conviction thrown out."If it could happen to me, it could happen to anyone," Capers said recently.FLASHBACK: Man sentenced for Queens bus shooting that killed 14-year-old girlCapers spent all those years in prison for a crime he always maintained he did not commit."For them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabs two people outside Manhattan bodega, police say

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two men were stabbed outside a Manhattan bodega Wednesday night, police said. About a dozen men were drinking outside the store on East 75th Street and First Avenue on the Upper East Side when a fight broke out at around 11 p.m., police said. The suspect stabbed one man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead in the Bronx on Thanksgiving: NYPD

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man in his 30s was gunned down in the Bronx on Thanksgiving, police said. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot in the torso, officials said. Police responding to a 911 call found him unconscious and unresponsive on Hoe Avenue around 10:30 a.m. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man arrested for attacking 12-year-old boy with crutch: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 12-year-old boy with a crutch while he headed to school last week in Brooklyn, police confirmed Wednesday. Jamal McIlwain, 28, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 and menacing, according […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

2 hurt in overnight fire in East Harlem

NEW YORK -- Two people were hurt overnight Saturday in a fire in East Harlem. It happened around midnight on the 4th floor of a building on Third Avenue. We're told one person was rushed to the hospital and another person was treated at the scene.There was no immediate word on their conditions. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy