Related
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Fallen Traffic Signal Surprises Flint Residents
There was a fallen traffic signal at the North Saginaw and Pasadena intersection in Flint, Michigan and as expected, residents took advantage of this rare photo and video opportunity. Well, from what I heard this is a more common occurrence in Flint than I thought, but still rare enough to surprise some folk.
Police: Fatal shooting, crash on EB I-94 at 12 Mile the result of family dispute
Roseville police confirm a fatal crash and shooting occurred Thursday evening on eastbound I-94 at 12 Mile in Macomb County and there was at least one fatality.
The Oakland Press
Superintendent, police issue video promoting parental cooperation to discourage school threats
Bloomfield Hills Schools Superintendent Pat Watson has joined area police in releasing a video encouraging parents to partner with authorities to discourage school threats. Joining Watson in the video, released to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 22:. • Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. • Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. •...
wsgw.com
Animal Control Looking for Suspect Who Shot Dog
Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officials are asking for help identifying a suspect in the shooting of a dog. The dog was dropped off at animal control with a gunshot wound in her jaw and was aparently shot sometime in the evening of November 23rd in the area of Meade St. near Patton Street.
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Burton fire truck collides with SUV while responding to structure fire, causing rollover crash
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A city of Burton fire truck was involved in a crash with a SUV on its way to a structure fire Saturday afternoon, officials say. At about 2:10 p.m. Nov. 26, crews from the Burton Fire Department were heading to the scene of a reported structure fire when they passed through an intersection showing a red light at South Center Road and Lippincott Boulevard.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after being shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club
DETROIT – Two men were shot outside Truth Detroit Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road, resulting in one dead and one injured, according to Detroit police. Officials say they believe the suspected gunman fired shots outside the club at the two men around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. One...
WNEM
Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Vassar HS Coach receives community support despite pleading guilty to domestic violence, home invasion
A former Vassar High School coach is receiving community support from many prominent Vassar residents, despite being placed on administrative leave in September after it came to light that he was accused of perpetrating domestic violence against a woman he dated and shares a child with. Lawrence “Larry” McGrandy pleaded...
WILX-TV
2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Saginaw woman shoots at uncle, cousin in dispute over puppies, police say
SAGINAW, MI — A family dispute over puppies led to a gun being drawn and bullets flying on a South Side Saginaw street. About 5:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, police responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Prescott Avenue and Morris Street, according to Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, who alleged they had been with family at a residence on nearby Van Etten Street when an argument began with 33-year-old female relative Tanara D. Williams.
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
Police need help in theft, assault cases
Local law enforcement agencies are asking for help in three cases this week: one theft case, one assault case, and one person is wanted.
Flint firefighters battle structure fire at Forest Park Manor
FLINT, MI -- Flint firefighters on Friday battled a structure fire at an apartment complex on the city’s north side. Crews with the Flint Fire Department were dispatched to the 4000 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, following reports of a fire with entrapment at Forest Park Manor.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County 7-month-old starved to death, mom sentenced to 27 years
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a woman has been sentenced to spend at least 27 years in prison for the starvation death of her own 7-month-old son. Shantavia Hayden was convicted of second-degree murder in September after a two-week-long trial.
Saginaw woman pleads to repeatedly shooting other woman in January 2021
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman accused of repeatedly shooting another woman nearly two years ago has accepted a plea offer rather than take her chances at trial. Cortney C. Washington, 33, on Monday, Nov. 21, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello and pleaded no contest to single counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felony firearm. The former charge is a 10-year felony, while a conviction of the latter mandates a minimum two-year sentence to be served consecutively with any related stint.
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
