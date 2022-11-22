Residents, City staff clean up Polytechnic Heights

As part of the City of Fort Worth’s Litter: Stop It! Report It! Pick It Up! campaign, the Code Compliance Department is hosting a series of monthly litter cleanups throughout the city.

This month, more than 40 volunteers, residents and City staff came together to help in the Polytechnic Heights area. The group dedicated a Saturday morning to removing litter from public areas in the neighborhood.

As an added effort of the City’s litter campaign, street sweepers conducted sweeps of the area following the cleanup event.

Check out these impressive stats:

131 bags of litter were collected.

50 tires and other loose debris were removed.

In total, 13,810 pounds of litter and debris were collected.

Participants included the Boys and Girls Club of Tarrant County’s Nicholas and Louella Martin branch, Texas Wesleyan Comic Club and the University of Texas at Arlington.

Join the next cleanup on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Carter-Riverside neighborhood. View more details and sign up today.

Photo: Volunteers removed more than 13,000 pounds of litter from Poly Heights public areas on a recent Saturday morning.

