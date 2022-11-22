“The beauty of Egypt is its maximalism and its minimalism,” said Olivier Rousteing. The French designer translated that starting point with great verve in a collection that was packed with overt, hyper-representative references to his ancient source material—Tutunkhamun’s mask, the material entombment of mummies, the scarab, and the asp that Cleopatra grasped to her bosom—alongside more restrained communications about his own authorship. Rousteing says that since he was bandaged after suffering terrible burns, this has become a signature of his collections, and it was here in many stretchily-sexy (and slightly “Thriller”-esque) dresses. But the relationship of the bandage to the stripe, which in France is Breton and a pillar of national identity, ricocheted fascinatingly back to the designer’s origin story.

7 DAYS AGO