NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand CookiesWilliam DavisNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Vogue
Bella’s Vintage Prada Boots Work As Hard As She Does
Bella Hadid is undoubtedly the model of the moment, from fronting campaigns for brands like Balenciaga, Fendi and Swarovski, to shutting down Paris Fashion Week with a viral spray-on dress moment at the Coperni spring/summer 2023 show (subsequently inspiring a multitude of Halloween costumes). And when it comes to her personal wardrobe, the model also serves nonstop looks. As any avid fan of Bella’s style knows, she can’t get enough of a particular hot item right now: vintage Prada lug-sole boots.
Behind the Opening of Jupiter, the New Rockefeller Center Restaurant to Know
When you write a book with someone, you inevitably get to know that person far better than you bargained for. It does not matter how clear-eyed you are at the start: at some point, a reality check will occur. Most likely it will cause you to dislike your subject. (For a short spell, if you’re lucky.)
Collection
“The beauty of Egypt is its maximalism and its minimalism,” said Olivier Rousteing. The French designer translated that starting point with great verve in a collection that was packed with overt, hyper-representative references to his ancient source material—Tutunkhamun’s mask, the material entombment of mummies, the scarab, and the asp that Cleopatra grasped to her bosom—alongside more restrained communications about his own authorship. Rousteing says that since he was bandaged after suffering terrible burns, this has become a signature of his collections, and it was here in many stretchily-sexy (and slightly “Thriller”-esque) dresses. But the relationship of the bandage to the stripe, which in France is Breton and a pillar of national identity, ricocheted fascinatingly back to the designer’s origin story.
Raf Simons Announces Shuttering of His Namesake Label
Raf Simons stunned the industry today when he announced on his namesake label’s official Instagram account that the spring 2023 collection would be its final season. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
hypebeast.com
Alessandro Michele Is Reportedly Exiting Gucci
Change is in the air at Gucci. WWD has recently reported that “well-placed sources” have indicated that creative director Alessandro Michele is slated to exit the Italian luxury brand and that the brand is expected to release a statement as early as Wednesday. Gucci nor Kering have responded...
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci After an Extraordinary Seven-Year Run
Alessandro Michele is exiting Gucci, Kering announced today. The Roman designer had an enormously successful nearly eight-year run as creative director that reversed the fortunes of the Italian heritage label and changed the look of fashion. Michele was a Tom Ford hire and worked under Frida Giannini. He was plucked...
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons Closes Namesake Label After 27 Years
Raf Simons sent a shockwave through fashion on Monday afternoon, announcing the official conclusion of his namesake design label. In a brief letter, he confirmed that his recently debuted Spring/Summer 2023 collection was the imprint’s last effort, before expressing his gratitude for all those who adored and worked with the fashion brand over its almost three decades of path-carving work.
Adele Kicked Off Her Vegas Residency in Showgirl Style
This weekend in Las Vegas, Adele kicked off her five month-long residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Originally set to start performing in January, the singer famously postponed the show a day before its premiere, saying it simply “wasn’t ready.” The delay was certainly worth the wait: Adele performed her hits on a stage complete with dramatic fire and rain effects, all the while wearing a custom look designed by Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. (Adele has been a big Schiaparelli wearer as of late.)
Gabrielle Union’s Sculptural “Braid Flower” Updo Demands a Double Take
Beauty is always art, but in certain instances, the sentiment takes a more literal turn. Such was the case with Gabrielle Union’s latest hairstyle, which toed the line between updo and full-on sculpture. The actor stepped out for the London premiere of Strange World with her onyx lengths woven into a gravity-defying looped and structural style that mimicked an exaggerated bloom.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From an Emotional Trip to Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
Shayne Oliver’s Subversive New Uggs Are an Ode to New Yorkers
When Shayne Oliver first burst onto the fashion scene with Hood by Air back in 2010, the New York designer garnered a cult following of streetwear devotees. In addition to his label, Oliver has briefly designed for Helmut Lang and launched Anonymous Club, a creative studio for art, performance, music, and fashion. The multihyphenate’s latest foray for his fans to get excited about? A collection of futuristic Ugg boots.
Vice
7 of Lauren Hutton’s most iconic outfits
Lauren Hutton is one of the 20th century’s most underrated supermodels. She embarked on her illustrious modelling career in the mid-60s; by the decade’s end, she’d landed a coveted Chanel campaign and had covered Vogue over a dozen times. As the 70s rolled around, Lauren signed one of the biggest beauty contracts in the game and had become a muse to industry heavyweights from Avedon to Halston. In the 80s, Lauren stepped off the runways of New York and onto Hollywood’s big screen, starring in stylish flicks including Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo.
The Best Dressed Stars This Week Were Dressed for Holiday Parties
The end of November signals the unofficial beginning of the holiday season. With Thanksgiving next week and Christmas soon after, the holiday party circuit is about to ramp up—meaning it’s time for your best glitzy fashion to come out and play. Hollywood’s top stars certainly understood that this week: On the red carpets, they opted for glamorous dresses and suits that would be right at home at any festive bash.
Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Luxe, Eco-Conscious Sneakers
Today, Katie Holmes stepped out in a cozy fall look, which included a long wool coat, a nubby cream cashmere knit sweater—worn on top of a collared shirt for a preppy effect—and a pair of artfully slouchy jeans. Around her neck, she wore an XXL mustard yellow scarf that grazed her knees. While much of her ensemble was new (at least to us observers), Holmes re-wore her Chloé Nama sneakers, which are crafted from recycled mesh and Leather Working Group-certified suede.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Reese’s Puffs x Ambush Is a Collaboration Andy Warhol Could Cosign
What Andy Warhol understood better than anyone is that fame that lasts 15 minutes or longer is both a top-down and a bottom-up construct. The foundation for his notoriety wasn’t his racy films, the shock came from his elevation of everyday, commonplace, even banal, consumer goods in the form of Brillo boxes and paintings of Campbell Soup cans. Without being readymades, these remained graphically close to the originals, and were provocative because they chipped at the barriers between high and low, fine and commercial art, in a world in which mingling of classes and nationalities was not so common.
Marco Zanini and Arts&Science Have Created A Collection Together
Marco Zanini, the Milanese designer behind the label Zanini, is as we speak (or, well, as I write) in Tokyo, one of his favorite places in the world. It's his fifth time in Japan. This isn’t just a case of post COVID wanderlust, but work, work, work, baby! Zanini is launching a project he dreamed up with friend and collaborator Sonya Park, the powerhouse behind the Japanese brand Arts&Science. (Truth be told, powerhouse feels like a term that might be a tad strident for Park’s venture, but when you consider the unerring and clear-minded aesthetic of her label and stores, a gentle, lyrical, calmness of style that’s delivered with absolute precision, powerhouse starts to feel just right.)
