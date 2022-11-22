Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Naomi Biden On Her White House Wedding
On the Tuesday evening before her wedding, under the watchful eye of a Secret Service agent, Naomi Biden, 28, and her soon-to-be husband, Peter Neal, 25, came downstairs from their living quarters on the third floor of the White House residence to practice their first dance. The setting was the marble-floored Cross Hall, and Naomi, wearing pajamas and unsure how to work the White House speakers, played Elvis Costello’s “Still”’ on her iPhone as she and her fiancé improvised a casual waltz.
This Community-Effort Backyard Brooklyn Wedding Came Together in Under a Week
Politics and culture writer Ashley Reese and Brooklyn Law School student Rob Stengel’s eight-year romance began in 2014—with just a tiny hint of deception. The two met on OkCupid and planned their first date at a Williamsburg bar called Burnside because, as Ashley says, “We each assumed that the other seemed like the cool North Brooklyn type, although it turned out that neither of us lived in that part of Brooklyn.” The two quickly recovered from that initial misread, and after a few years of dating, moved into an apartment in Bed-Stuy together, spending their time traveling, backpacking—much to Ashley’s self-described “initial chagrin”—and eating and drinking their way through New York.
Cool, Not Cold: Nicolas Di Felice's Reinvention of Courrèges Centers On Warmth And Realness
It’s September in New York, just after Labor Day, and Nicolas Di Felice, artistic director of Courrèges, is putting the finishing touches to the French house’s new store in the city. (This is the second; the first shuttered 38 years ago.) It’s in SoHo, and it’s all space-age white, of course, inspired by Courrèges’s original rue François 1er boutique in Paris, which Di Felice recently had renovated. After launching his couture maison in 1961, André Courrèges virtually invented the futuristic grooviness of the ’60s with his gleaming vinyl jackets and we-have-liftoff go-go boots. Yet as Di Felice, 39—an animated and garrulous figure, quick to laugh and refreshingly devoid of pretension—has reimagined the Courrèges legacy since joining the house in 2020, there’s been plenty of himself in the mix too. Those spacious, ever-so-slightly off-kilter mirrored changing rooms, for instance: They’re based on Palladium, a nightclub that Di Felice frequented in his native Belgium, before life in Paris—and working for Nicolas Ghesquière at, first, Balenciaga and then Louis Vuitton—beckoned.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From an Emotional Trip to Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
Shayne Oliver’s Subversive New Uggs Are an Ode to New Yorkers
When Shayne Oliver first burst onto the fashion scene with Hood by Air back in 2010, the New York designer garnered a cult following of streetwear devotees. In addition to his label, Oliver has briefly designed for Helmut Lang and launched Anonymous Club, a creative studio for art, performance, music, and fashion. The multihyphenate’s latest foray for his fans to get excited about? A collection of futuristic Ugg boots.
I Failed at Solo Female Travel
Somewhere in the middle of a nine-hour bus journey from Tauranga to Wellington, I began to feel like I might be doing the whole solo female travel thing wrong. I’d been singing “Wheels On The Bus” with an eight-year-old girl for the past six hours and was already questioning almost everything I’d been told about going on holiday alone. If this had been a rom-com, I would have ended up next to the love of my life, not babysitting free of charge.
Holiday Bar Is the New Restaurant Matching the High Octane Energy of the Moment
Kyle Hotchkiss admits he doesn’t have a succinct way to describe his new Greenwich Village restaurant, Holiday Bar. “You tell me!” he says while gesticulating around the dining room, its decor equal parts inspired by the Memphis Group and brutalism. So let me give it a go....
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (trainers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest In Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Inside the New-Age Spiritual Retreats of the Future—And Our Search For Something More
My tears were just starting to ease, save for a few stray drops still trickling down my face, when I finally unclenched my fists and inhaled a deep breath. Opening my eyes for the first time in over an hour, it took a moment for my vision to adjust to the light. Ahead of me, at the front of an enclosed treetop yoga platform, sat my retreat leader, the tantric-based spiritual teacher Rachel Pringle Urb. Just behind her, a soft rain shower was washing the jungle of Nosara, Costa Rica, anew. Fitting, I thought.
Wizkid Is Building a Wardrobe Fit for a Global Superstar
Hailing from the bustling and vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Wizkid has steadfastly popularized Afrobeats across the world. At the same time, the musician has carved out an intriguing position for himself within the world of luxury fashion—blending together designs by African and European designers with remarkable deft and ease. He worked frequently with the late Virgil Abloh and, after the designer’s passing last year, the musician staged a touching on-stage tribute at the Made in Lagos concert.
Harlem’s Fashion Row Launches HFR&Co., a New Designer Directory Supporting Black and Latinx Designers
Brandice Daniel is a dreamer. Since she founded Harlem’s Fashion Row in 2007, her goal has been bridging the gap between Black designers and the retail market. “For the last 15 years, we’ve said to people that black designers represent less than 1% of the designers sold in major retailers,” said Daniel. “But we have never given people a way to then shop these Black brands on the HFR platform.” Now that’s all changed with the official launch of HFR&Co., Harlem’s Fashion Row’s online shopping directory.
Thanks to David Hockney, Your Crocs Are Now King Charles-Approved
In the otherworldly annals of royal sartorial protocol, perhaps the most infamous tale regarding what is appropriate is the Duchess of Sussex’s claim that she was reduced to tears during a disagreement with the now Princess of Wales over whether flower girls should wear tights for her 2018 royal wedding.
With a Performance on Fifth Avenue, Sir Elton John Helped Saks Ring in the Holidays
In New York, there are several long-held traditions that signal the arrival of the holidays: the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center, the start of Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the New York City Ballet, and the unveiling of Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday display, which extends beyond the windows and up to the top of the department store’s block-long Fifth Avenue facade. The latter occurred last night, and for all those who attended (or streamed the proceedings), it was an event that made clear it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
How Eaton DC Made Good on Its Mission as a Hotel for the People
“May you know magic,” was the mantra read aloud during a yoga session at the Washington, D.C. flagship hotel, Eaton Workshop. An oasis, a retreat, or a home away from home were the few descriptions I heard floating around the many buzzing spaces of Eaton DC when I visited in November—all of which feel like the exact intentions of its founder, Katherine Lo, who first launched Eaton Workshop in 2014, and opened her first outpost in D.C. four years ago. Now with another location in Hong Kong, where Lo was born, the ethos for each “workshop” remains the same.
