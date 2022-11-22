Who are the ITV commentators for Denmark v Tunisia at World Cup 2022?

If you're watching the World Cup 2022 game between Denmark and Tunisia and are wondering who the ITV commentators are, we've got you covered.

Seb Hutchinson is the is the main commentator for the Denmark v Tunisia live stream with John Hartson joining him on co-commentary.

Seb Hutchinson is a commentator most often heard on Sky Sports Premier League coverage. He was part of ITV’s commentary team for Euro 2020.

John Hartson played for the likes of Celtic, West Ham and Arsenal in his career, making over 50 appearances for Wales. He joined BT Sport to provide analysis on BT Sport Score in 2016, is a regular on BBC 5 Live and as a Welsh speaker, Hartson appears regularly as a studio guest on S4C's Sgorio .

In the studio, Mark Pougatch is on presenting duties with Nigel de Jong, Nadia Nadim and Hal Robson-Kanu providing expert insight.

Former BBC 5 Live fixture Pougatch moved to ITV in 2015 and will be the lead anchor for his third World Cup when he fronts the channel's coverage in Qatar. Pougatch has fronted ITV's coverage of the Six Nations Rugby Championship along with BT's BT Sport Score show, too.

Nigel de Jong has over 80 caps with the Netherlands national team and has had spells at the likes of Manchester City, AC Milan, Hamburg and LA Galaxy. He played in the final of the 2010 World Cup and was on the losing side, as Spain won the trophy.

De Jong has appeared on ITV's international football coverage in the past and has leant his punditry skills to Amazon Prime, too.

Nadia Nadim is a former Manchester City and PSG player who represented Denmark at Women's Euro 2022 in England. Born in Afghanistan, Nadim became a refugee after her father was killed by the Taliban: she was the first naturalised Dane to represent a Denmark senior national football team and in January 2022, she qualified as a doctor.

The 2022 World Cup will be Nadim's second tournament as a pundit on British television, following her appearances at Euro 2020 on the channel. The 34-year-old can speak nine languages and currently plays for Kentucky-based Racing Louisville.

Hal Robson-Kanu has 46 appearances for the Welsh national team and scored arguably the most iconic goal in the Dragons' history , when he performed a Cruyff turn before netting against Belgium in Euro 2016.

The broadcasting of the World Cup fixtures are being split between BBC and ITV in the UK, with Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Vincent Kompany among the BBC pundits .