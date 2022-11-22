Read full article on original website
Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci After an Extraordinary Seven-Year Run
Alessandro Michele is exiting Gucci, Kering announced today. The Roman designer had an enormously successful nearly eight-year run as creative director that reversed the fortunes of the Italian heritage label and changed the look of fashion. Michele was a Tom Ford hire and worked under Frida Giannini. He was plucked...
Fashion Insiders Share Their Favorite Raf Simons Collections
Few designers inspire the cultish fandom that Raf Simons does. His devotees range from music superstars including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to the art world majordomo Sterling Ruby. Inside fashion he has plenty of admirers, too. Demna and Christopher Kane have been spotted at his shows, and Simons was sometimes seen at Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler.
Thanks to David Hockney, Your Crocs Are Now King Charles-Approved
In the otherworldly annals of royal sartorial protocol, perhaps the most infamous tale regarding what is appropriate is the Duchess of Sussex’s claim that she was reduced to tears during a disagreement with the now Princess of Wales over whether flower girls should wear tights for her 2018 royal wedding.
Get to Know Qaysean Williams
In the spotlight today: Vogue Club member Qaysean Williams creates his own clothes with a view to launching a “forever brand” that honors the twin fashion tenets of self-expression and glamour. The designer footsteps he’d like to follow in? Thierry Mugler, Alexander McQueen, and Jean Paul Gaultier.
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Looks in Street Style
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to today. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces from A$AP Rocky and Rihanna to IU in their best Gucci looks.
All It Took Was One Last Pair Of Baggy Thigh-High Boots for Kim to Reach Peak Kardashian
You might have thought we reached peak Kim Kardashian at the point when the star wrapped her entire person in Balenciaga hazard tape. Or her morph suit? That was close too. But Kim’s most recent look, worn, quite simply, to swing by the office where a raft of paps happened to be waiting to photograph the businesswoman exiting her custom Lamborghini, showed her unwavering commitment to elevating even the most mundane of day-to-day outfits into a “moment”.
Maya Jama shows off her chic sense of style as she wraps in a black faux fur coat while celebrating her brother Omar's birthday... amid rumours she's rekindled her romance with Stormzy
Maya Jama showed off her chic sense of style as she stepped out for dinner at Chotto Matte Soho in London to celebrate her brother Omar's birthday on Sunday. The television presenter, 28, wrapped up against the cool autumn evening weather in a black faux fur coat which she teamed with a pair of black and white trousers.
Margot Robbie Has Entered a New Style Era
Up until now, Margot Robbie has been known for her prim-and-proper, uptown style, aided by her close relationship with Chanel. For years now, the Hollywood star has been almost exclusively wearing the French fashion house on the red carpet, including the metallic floral dress she wore just last year at the Oscars. Pristine tweed suits and white lace gowns have been two of her go-tos. But it seems Robbie is ready to switch up her signatures. The actor has stepped into a brand new era for fall, and it’s decidedly more relaxed.
How Vans CMO Kristin Harrer Is Changing How the Brand Speaks to Consumers
For much of 2022, Vans has been focused on reigniting the heat at the brand. The efforts include a shift in how it speaks to consumers, which has been led by global chief marketing officer Kristin Harrer. Historically, Harrer said Vans has spoken to the expressive creator, someone who is focused on the moment of creation. Now, the exec said Vans has shifted its attention to the creative voyager, the consumer who is on a journey of self-discovery. This new muse has been targeted through experiences and marketing efforts, such as its entry into the metaverse via Roblox Vans World, as...
Take a Trip Through the Maximalist World of Jeremy Scott Collector Joey Arias
Ten years and about 700 pieces in, there’s no other way to put it: Joey Arias is deeply devoted to Jeremy Scott. “I’ve amassed what seems like a ridiculous amount of clothes for one person,” Arias tells Vogue in this latest episode of “Devoted.” As if to prove his point, he’s wearing a silver metallic leather crown from Scott’s first men’s collection for Moschino for fall 2015. “But truly, it’s an archive that’s a labor of love, and I wear the pieces on a daily basis.”
Tailored Minimalism the Street Style Way
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Minimalism is a trend beloved by many fashion enthusiasts all over the world. It’s also a style that the Olsen twins have mastered through their personal style and brand, The Row. The perfect minimalist wardrobe includes a few basics: some button-ups, tailored trousers, a classic coat, and an everyday blazer. Being a minimalist doesn’t mean you have to look picture perfect in every look because this season, wrinkling is in. Scroll through to see our favorite minimalist looks and follow along as the Street Style Trend Tracker tags the best photos from the season.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From an Emotional Trip to Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
Wizkid Is Building a Wardrobe Fit for a Global Superstar
Hailing from the bustling and vibrant city of Lagos, Nigeria, Wizkid has steadfastly popularized Afrobeats across the world. At the same time, the musician has carved out an intriguing position for himself within the world of luxury fashion—blending together designs by African and European designers with remarkable deft and ease. He worked frequently with the late Virgil Abloh and, after the designer’s passing last year, the musician staged a touching on-stage tribute at the Made in Lagos concert.
Collection
Ruminating over a caesar salad, Glenn Martens described this Diesel collection as “for everyone.” He continued, “Because Diesel is not a luxury brand, and this is important to remember. This means that our pre-collections—unlike say Louis Vuitton or Balanciaga who speak in ‘pre’ to the same customer as [the] main line—are for a different audience than our shows, although there is some overlap. Our shows are more for people in the fashion industry, while with our pre-collections we try to speak to everyone; my brother, my mother, teenagers in high schools… everyone. So it is a very different exercise for me.”
Balletcore: A Look Back at How Designers Have Been Inspired by Dance
Most recently re-energized by Miu Miu, balletomania is back in fashion—only this time it’s called balletcore. And it’s not all about the tutu. All our barre workouts have accustomed practitioners to leotards and legwarmers. On and off the runways, the ODD look (off-duty dancer) is giving the MOD (model off-duty) aesthetic a run for its money. It helps that viral dance crazes are rampant, and comfort (which often translates to active-fashion hybrids in fashion) is at a premium.
Gigi Hadid Wears Leather Like a ’90s Supermodel
Catch Gigi Hadid on any given day in New York and she’s probably wearing dad jeans or baggy trousers, flats (trainers, or on occasion loafers), and knitwear from her own line, Guest In Residence. It’s a tried-and-tested outfit formula that ensures she’s comfortable as well as put together.
Shayne Oliver’s Subversive New Uggs Are an Ode to New Yorkers
When Shayne Oliver first burst onto the fashion scene with Hood by Air back in 2010, the New York designer garnered a cult following of streetwear devotees. In addition to his label, Oliver has briefly designed for Helmut Lang and launched Anonymous Club, a creative studio for art, performance, music, and fashion. The multihyphenate’s latest foray for his fans to get excited about? A collection of futuristic Ugg boots.
