Read full article on original website
Related
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter
It’s still Halloween in the Carter household as Beyoncé got her family finally shared their photos from the spooky holiday. Taking to Instagram. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, grabbed all three of their kids, and showed off their family’s Halloween costume, and they look adorable. The family...
ETOnline.com
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Share Rare Pic of Twins Rumi and Sir and Daughter Blue in 'Proud Family' Halloween Costume
They make you wanna sing! Beyoncé might be fashionably late to her family Halloween post, but the 41-year-old chart topper didn't disappoint. Queen Bey took to Instagram Thursday night to share a sweet shot of her brood dressed as the titular group from the animated series, The Proud Family.
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do...
soultracks.com
Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single
(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
Coming Out or a Set-Up? August Alsina Supports a Friend, But Many Assume He’s Found a New Boo
R&B recording artist August Alsina is more known for his “entanglement” with actress Jada Pinkett Smith than for his artistry. Alsina recently appeared on a reality TV series and revealed to the world that someone important in his life had made a difference. As the credits rolled at...
Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live, And It’s Not What We Expected
Porsha and Simon Guobadia caused quite a stir when they announced their engagement in early 2021.
August Alsina introduces the man he loves to the world (video)
Singer August Alsina, who ironically may be best known for having an “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith, may have come out as a gay man. Alsina, who had the infamous sexual affair with Will Smith’s wife while they were on a marital break in 2015, told the audience watching VH1’s “Surreal Life” on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, he has found new love and it is with a man.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
TODAY.com
Mariah Carey’s twins steal the show during her performance at Thanksgiving parade
Mariah Carey turned her Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance into a family affair. The 52-year-old singer closed out the parade on Thursday, Nov. 24, by performing her smash holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” During her performance, Carey was accompanied by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who she shares with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
B. Simone scorched after admitting she doesn’t shower daily (video)
Comedian B. Simone opened herself up to unnecessary scrutiny and condemnation when she offered the unsolicited personal tidbit that she doesn’t shower every day. The multi-hyphenate comedian, actress and regular crew member of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show is perhaps too busy to clean her body on a daily basis.
Porsha Williams-Guobadia is married in bridal gown made by Black-owned brand
Porsha Williams is officially married to Simon Guobadia now making her Porsha Williams-Guobadia. Pictures of the newlyweds were posted announcing the union in beautiful clothing representing the culture of the Kingdom of Benin which is located in southwestern Nigeria. Williams-Guobadia’s beautiful garment can be described as a velvet red mermaid...
Sinbad's "dead" limbs are "coming alive" 2 years after stroke
It's been two years since comedian and actor Sinbad had a debilitating stroke that left him hooked up to a ventilator and in a medically induced coma. While his family said that his particular situation only had a roughly 30% survival rate, today, the 66-year-old is recovering. "His progress is...
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Sail” Officially Unveiled
The “Sail” colorway of DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 collab drops in a couple of weeks. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest figures in the music world. Whether you like him or not, he is someone who has figured out how to market himself. He is always coming through with new projects, and when it comes to the sneaker world, his collaborations are massive.
Akon’s theory about what kept Chris Brown from being the next Michael Jackson
Throughout his career, Chris Brown has been compared to Michael Jackson, due to his amazing voice and stage presence every time he performs. Unfortunately, a few roadblocks in Brown’s career have held the artist back from reaching his true potential, and Akon thinks he knows why he couldn’t reach a higher level.
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0