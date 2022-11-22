OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Major deals made people set their alarms early and stand in lines to get the best ones Friday at The Highlands. Cabela's was one of the stores with huge discounts that had 500 people standing in line before its 5 a.m. opening. And people weren't messing around. The front of the line had been camping out since 4 p.m. Thanksgiving night and others arrived before the sun came up.

