Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Plenty of eager shoppers converge on The Highlands for Black Friday
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Major deals made people set their alarms early and stand in lines to get the best ones Friday at The Highlands. Cabela's was one of the stores with huge discounts that had 500 people standing in line before its 5 a.m. opening. And people weren't messing around. The front of the line had been camping out since 4 p.m. Thanksgiving night and others arrived before the sun came up.
WTOV 9
Taking a look inside the 'festival' part of Oglebay's lights display
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The holiday spirit has been emanating from Oglebay Resort as the Festival of Lights displays shine on, but if you are looking for more than just the Christmas lights, the park is loaded with holiday activities. In conjunction with the light displays, Oglebay has added...
WTOV 9
Small Business Saturday important to Belmont County businesses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — When you think of retail shopping this time of year, Black Friday probably comes to mind. But local shops are ready for Small Business Saturday, which is one of the busiest and crucial days of the year. “A lot of them depend on this weekend...
WTOV 9
Weirton Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving meal
Weirton, WV — "This has kind of been a staple for the community. This is all inclusive for everybody, anybody that wants to come out and eat, they're more than welcome.” Said Captain Gene Hunt of The Salvation Army. The dinner has been taking place for decades and...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
WTOV 9
Weirton Ministerial Association preps for community dinner
Weirton, W.Va. — Not everyone is fortunate to eat a Thanksgiving meal at home on this day, The Weirton Ministerial Association has been preparing all week to change that. A labor of love from the community and ministries across the city of Weirton provided over 500 meals to senior citizens, first responders and anyone who couldn’t make it out.
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: How the Coke plant's closure is affecting Follansbee
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The announcement of the closing of the Coke plant in Follansbee came in February. What's happened to the prospects for the property since then?. When the plant closed back in the spring, it was obvious there would be impacts on the town of Follansbee. "What...
WTOV 9
Thanksgiving service gathers folks from across faith spectrum
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Temple Shalom in Wheeling hosted its annual community wide interfaith Thanksgiving service on Wednesday to bring people of all walks of life together. "Every year we gather folks from across the faith spectrum - Jews, Christians, Catholics, protestants, blacks, whites, men and women,” Rabbi Joshua Lief said. “All of us sharing from various faith religions. The idea that each of our faiths directs us to be grateful for our many blessings.”
WTOV 9
Officials in Jefferson County finalizing proposals for Appalachia grant funding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — With House Bill 377 – also known as Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Appalachia Grant -- in mind, commissioners in Jefferson County recently compiled a list of potential projects needed in the county, ranked them, and will have a meeting to finalize which projects best serve the county.
WTOV 9
The healthcare profession doesn't see dates on the calendar
For many, Thanksgiving is a time to spend time at home with family. For others, the grind doesn't stop. That's especially true at hospitals, which need to be fully staffed every day, including holidays. "It's not different for us than it is any other day of the week. In the...
WTOV 9
Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge
A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
Comments / 0