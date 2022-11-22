Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim at Arizona Apartment Complex
One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location. Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex. Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion...
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit With Stray Bullet
Fanta Bility was killed in August 2021 when she was leaving a football game in a Philadelphia suburb with her mother and sister and the former officers fired 25 shots at a moving car Three former Pennsylvania police officers who were involved in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside a high school football game in 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment, court records show. Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, 41, Devon Smith, 34, and Sean Dolan, 25, agreed to plead guilty to these...
Policewoman Shoots Two in New York Before Killing Herself in Domestic Dispute
A 29-year-old police officer committed suicide after shooting two other women in Greece, NY on Nov. 14. According to WHEC, Tiffani Gatson of the Greece Police Department shot two women before turning the gun on herself. One of the victims was identified as 27-year-old Angely Solis. An unidentified victim in her 30s was also shot.
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
2 Men Charged for Setting 20-Year-Old on Fire Who Told Man’s Wife They Were in Relationship
A family is mourning a young woman who had dreams of becoming an orthodontist, but enrolled in beauty school after discovering she had a talent for making people look good. Criminal charges were filed for the case of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman who was allegedly shot and burned after telling the wife of a married man she had been seeing about their relationship.
Complex
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest
Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Alabama teen gunned down as she headed to school, her mother critically injured in shooting
Police have identified the Alabama teenager who was shot and killed Wednesday morning as her mother drove her to school. Police say 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez was killed Wednesday morning and her mother critically injured as a gunman opened fire on their SUV at near the intersection of 80th Street and Fifth Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.
Video shows man with gun standing near Takeoff seconds before his death
see also Takeoff’s killer still on loose, police ask public for help with leads "We want to find justice for this family. They’re going... New video of the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff surfaced online Wednesday, revealing the identity of a man who may be a suspect. The footage obtained by TMZ shows a black male with short dreads, wearing a navy blue shirt, cap and black cross-body bag with patches on it, while holding a gun by his side. The individual appears to look around while holding the pistol as an argument — in which Migos member Quavo...
Complex
25-Year-Old Charlotte Woman Shanquella Robinson’s Death in Mexico Prompts FBI Involvement
A video allegedly showing a Charlotte, North Carolina woman being physically attacked in a hotel room in Mexico has prompted an FBI investigation. WBTV News reports that the woman, 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson went to Cabo, Mexico with a group of friends on Oct. 28, and she never made it back home, tragically dying on the trip. Her story and the video have since gone viral on social media.
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Police Report Shows Shanquella Robinson Was Alive When Doctors Arrived at the Scene
Newly unveiled details from a police report revealed that Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical personnel arrived at the vacation home she was staying at with friends. Robinson died one day after arriving in Cabo, Mexico last month for a vacation with friends. There have been mixed reports about how the 25-year-old passed away.
Man Guns Down Ex-Girlfriend, Her Mother, Her Brother and Himself: Police
Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Friday and found five people, including the suspect, dead in a home.
Video released of slain DeKalb 13-year-old boy walking with suspect
Surveillance footage released this week shows a 13-year-old boy’s final moments as he walks through a DeKalb County subd...
Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Shot and Killed the Brother of a Fellow Cop During a Traffic Stop
Derrick Kittling, a 45-year-old Black resident of Alexandria, was shot by a yet-to-be-named deputy in central Louisiana on Sunday. Kittling was rushed to a local hospital after the shooting, according to Louisiana State Police, but he succumbed to his injuries later that afternoon. His death has the mostly Black community of Alexandria in mourning, and dozens of residents turned out to protest on Monday.
Family of man shot, killed by undercover officer demands action
The grieving family of a man shot to death by an undercover Atlanta police officer in Midtown last month says the office...
Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge
Police in Indiana said the man fired two shots at the alleged carjacker at a Marathon gas station.
Man Sentenced to Prison for Road Rage Hate Crime After Black Mixed Martial Artist Put Him in Chokehold Until Deputies Arrived
A judge sentenced a man to two years in prison on Monday for harassing and sideswiping a Black driver on a Florida roadway. Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, must also spend three years on supervised release, online records show. As previously reported, the victim, a Black man identified in court documents...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
3 White Georgia jail guards arrested in violent assault of Black inmate
Three jail guards in Georgia have been charged with battery in the beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, sheriff's officials announced Tuesday. Camden County Sheriff's employees Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey, and Ryan Biegel were arrested and booked into jail, the county sheriff's...
‘You Tore Her Open and Ripped Her Baby from Her Stomach’: Texas Woman Sentenced to Death for Killing Pregnant Friend, Stealing Unborn Child
A 29-year-old Texas woman is heading to death row for killing her pregnant friend and cutting the unborn baby from the victim’s womb. A Bowie County jury on Wednesday sentenced Taylor Rene Parker to death for the 2020 slayings of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and unborn Braxlynn Sage Hancock, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
