ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Embattled Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Accused Of 'Moving Millions To Shield His Wealth' After Being Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families $1.5 Billion

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yX7Zw_0jJrHVG400
Mega

Alex Jones has been accused of “moving millions to shield his wealth” ahead of trials that ultimately resulted in the embattled InfoWars host being ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims nearly $1.5 billion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking accusations come weeks after Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and one former FBI agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7mHR_0jJrHVG400
Mega

The 48-year-old was then ordered to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families, bringing the total Jones owes the families to a whopping $1.49 billion.

But according to a report published by the Washington Post on Monday, the Sandy Hook families believe Jones purposely moved millions of dollars away from his company, Free Speech Systems, ahead of the court judgements against him in an effort to avoid paying out the judgements.

In one instance, Jones allegedly signed upwards of $55 million in promissory notes to a company controlled by his dentist father named PQPR Holdings.

The $55 million debt to his father pushed Jones’s Free Speech Systems into bankruptcy, and PQPR Holdings is expected to reclaim the $55 million owed to the company before the families of the Sandy Hook victims see any of the billions of dollars in damages Jones now owes them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz9FU_0jJrHVG400
Mega

The Sandy Hook families who sued Jones in civil court also claimed the InfoWars host purposely pulled $62 million out of his company and “burdened” Free Speech Systems with $65 million in “fabricated” debt to avoid paying them a dime in damages.

The families have since requested a judge freeze Jones and Free Speech System’s assets and investigate the embattled radio host’s finances following his filing for bankruptcy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones was ordered to pay the families nearly $1 billion in October after Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis found the conspiracy theorist guilty of causing years of suffering to the families over his repeated and false claims the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

Although Jones has since acknowledged the tragic shooting did take place and was not a hoax, the controversial radio host has reportedly not apologized to the families for the years of undue stress and further trauma he caused.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074aCc_0jJrHVG400
Mega

Nearly one month after the October ruling, Jones was ordered to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families in November for his false claims the 2012 shooting – which saw 20 children brutally murdered – was staged by “crisis actors.”

The October ruling against Jones in Connecticut came two months after the InfoWars host was ordered to pay $50 million in a similar case brought against Jones by two Sandy Hook parents in Austin Texas.

Comments / 43

MerryMustang
1d ago

I'm going way out on a limb...I will be very surprised if this terrible man ever pays a dollar!! But I would love to see him sit in jail until he pays, which could be until he dies. He started moving large sums around early last summer during the first trial in Austin.

Reply
5
empath
3d ago

Hold him in prison until all moneys have been paid off. Done. Problem solved.

Reply
12
Related
Law & Crime

‘Deeply Offensive’: Sandy Hook Plaintiffs File More Than 800 Pages to Stop Alex Jones’ Bid for New Trial and Reduction of Damages

Attorneys for Sandy Hook plaintiffs filed several hundred pages of court documents on Tuesday in order to push back against recent efforts by Infowars host Alex Jones‘ to escape the hundreds of millions of dollars in damages he was ordered by jurors and a judge to pay for years of promoting false and defamatory conspiracy theories.
CONNECTICUT STATE
US News and World Report

Alex Jones Loses Bid to Slash $50 Million Sandy Hook Defamation Verdict

DALLAS (Reuters) - Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday failed in his bid to slash a nearly $50 million defamation verdict against him over his false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble rejected arguments by a lawyer for Jones and the...
NEWTOWN, CT
RadarOnline

Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Is 'Suicidal' In Effort To Avoid 7-Year Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud

Julie Chrisley attempted to avoid her federal prison sentence this week by claiming her 10-year-old adopted daughter, Chloe, is “suicidal” as a result of her and her husband's prison sentences, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking claim came on Monday as Julie, 49, and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of federal tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.According to Daily Mail, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch claimed the guilty verdict against her and her husband – and their...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Feeling Ill? Hunter Biden Breaks Cover, Spotted At Urgent Care With Wife As FBI Investigation Closes In

Is the heat from the FBI investigation finally getting to Hunter Biden? The First Son sparked concern when he was spotted at a California urgent care with his wife, Melissa Cohen, on Wednesday, marking a rare outing for the embattled businessman, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter, 52, was pictured briskly walking into a medical center in Agoura Hills with his wife of three years by his side. President Joe Biden's son looked stoic as he made his way past photographers without saying a word. It's unclear why Hunter and Melissa were at the hospital, but it's worth noting that their two-year-old son,...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Amber Heard Slaps Her Insurance Company With Lawsuit Claiming Her Policy MUST Cover $10.3 Million Johnny Depp Verdict

Amber Heard fired back at an insurance company with an explosive lawsuit, claiming they have to cover her for up to a million dollars in the Johnny Depp trial and verdict.The Aquaman actress countersued New York Marine and General Insurance Co. after they argued against having to fulfill the policy because of an important stipulation, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.Due to the jury finding that Heard committed willful misconduct in her defamation of Depp, the insurance company believes they're not responsible for the $1 million liability policy she took out to protect her from defamation claims. Heard slammed...
RadarOnline

Brandy Norwood Agrees To Pay $40k To Settle Legal Battle With Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Discrimination

Brandy Norwood reached a settlement with her ex-housekeeper and agreed to pay $40k to end the battle, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 5-figure deal was revealed as the housekeeper’s lawyers are demanding an additional $87,445 in attorney fees. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 34-year-old ex-employee, Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, sued Brandy for age discrimination. In her lawsuit, Castaneda said that she was denied her proper wages and meal break. Further, she accused the singer of age discrimination and wrongful terminationCastaneda worked for the singer from September 2002 to February 2022. The housekeeper...
RadarOnline

Homemade Vs. Prison Food: What Todd & Julie Chrisley Would Have Eaten For Thanksgiving IF Judge Ordered Them To Serve Sentences Immediately

Todd and Julie Chrisley better enjoy their last Thanksgiving as a family — because they won't be eating as well once they check into prison. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal what the Chrisley Knows Best stars would have been chowing down on for the holiday IF the judge had ordered them to surrender on Tuesday following their sentencing.As this outlet reported, Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. The family's matriarch was also hit...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Anne Heche’s Son Homer, 20, Fires Back At Fraud Accusation From Late Mom’s Ex James Tupper, Denies Blocking Him From Her Apartment

Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, has fired back at his late mother’s ex James Tupper over accusations he committed fraud as part of the battle over her estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Homer and his legal team are addressing several claims that James made in the past several weeks as they fight over who will be the administrator of Anne’s estate. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Homer filed a petition to become administrator shortly after Anne’s death in August. Shortly after, James – who dated Anne for over a decade — went to court objecting...
RadarOnline

Judge Sides With Chris Brown In $71 Million Battle With Housekeeper, Postpones Trial Over Alleged Bloody Dog Attack

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ordered the upcoming trial involving Chris Brown and his ex-housekeeper will be postponed for several months, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court granted Brown’s request to push the January 3, 2023 trial date to September 26, 2023. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Brown, 33, claimed the ex-employee, who sued using the pseudonym Jane Doe, had yet to undergo appropriate medical examinations. In addition, he said Doe failed to serve any of the other defendants in the case. He said without it he couldn’t properly prepare his defense. Now,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
BRYAN, TX
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Man 'Stalking' Reality Mogul Who Told Security He 'Possesses A Gun'

Kim Kardashian was granted a temporary restraining order against a man she claimed is stalking her at home and while she is away on business, RadarOnline.com has learned. A declaration submitted by the Skims mogul, 42, stated the man attempted to access her residence on three separate occasions in August 2022, having expressed hopes to be her business partner.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Pregnant Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes Pleads With Judge For At-Home Sentence Instead Of Prison After Conviction

Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes pleaded for leniency from the judge presiding over her case as she prepares to be sentenced for fraud, RadarOnline.com has learned. The disgraced entrepreneur's legal team has requested she serve 18 months on house arrest instead of doing time behind bars for her crimes.Holmes, who is currently pregnant with her second child, was convicted in January on four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy over her failed blood testing start-up. She falsely claimed her tests could detect a variety of ailments with just a few drops, but technology flaws were later exposed, bringing...
OK! Magazine

Murderer Chris Watts 'Feeds His Ego' By Writing 'Racy' Letters To Women From Prison: Source

Chris Watts was sentenced to five life sentences without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2018 murders of his wife, Shanann, and their two, young daughters. Now, as he serves out the remainder of his years behind bars, a source spilled Watts is biding his time by sending "racy" letters back and forth with several female fans. "They send sexy pictures, and he responds," the source, who has spoken with the convicted murderer from behind bars, dished of his extracurricular activities. "There are a lot of women who think he's handsome and misunderstood. They send a lot of letters."HOW...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

135K+
Followers
3K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy