Embattled Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Accused Of 'Moving Millions To Shield His Wealth' After Being Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families $1.5 Billion

Alex Jones has been accused of “moving millions to shield his wealth” ahead of trials that ultimately resulted in the embattled InfoWars host being ordered to pay the families of Sandy Hook victims nearly $1.5 billion, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking accusations come weeks after Jones was ordered to pay $965 million in damages to the relatives of eight Sandy Hook victims and one former FBI agent.

The 48-year-old was then ordered to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families, bringing the total Jones owes the families to a whopping $1.49 billion.

But according to a report published by the Washington Post on Monday, the Sandy Hook families believe Jones purposely moved millions of dollars away from his company, Free Speech Systems, ahead of the court judgements against him in an effort to avoid paying out the judgements.

In one instance, Jones allegedly signed upwards of $55 million in promissory notes to a company controlled by his dentist father named PQPR Holdings.

The $55 million debt to his father pushed Jones’s Free Speech Systems into bankruptcy, and PQPR Holdings is expected to reclaim the $55 million owed to the company before the families of the Sandy Hook victims see any of the billions of dollars in damages Jones now owes them.

The Sandy Hook families who sued Jones in civil court also claimed the InfoWars host purposely pulled $62 million out of his company and “burdened” Free Speech Systems with $65 million in “fabricated” debt to avoid paying them a dime in damages.

The families have since requested a judge freeze Jones and Free Speech System’s assets and investigate the embattled radio host’s finances following his filing for bankruptcy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jones was ordered to pay the families nearly $1 billion in October after Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis found the conspiracy theorist guilty of causing years of suffering to the families over his repeated and false claims the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

Although Jones has since acknowledged the tragic shooting did take place and was not a hoax, the controversial radio host has reportedly not apologized to the families for the years of undue stress and further trauma he caused.

Nearly one month after the October ruling, Jones was ordered to pay an additional $473 million in punitive damages to the families in November for his false claims the 2012 shooting – which saw 20 children brutally murdered – was staged by “crisis actors.”

The October ruling against Jones in Connecticut came two months after the InfoWars host was ordered to pay $50 million in a similar case brought against Jones by two Sandy Hook parents in Austin Texas.