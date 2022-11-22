Read full article on original website
How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution Revival Series, Streaming Soon
Special Agents Prentiss, Rossi et al are reuniting on Thanksgiving. If you’re hungry for crime-solving drama, here is how to stream Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution limited series. Paramount+’s Criminal Minds: Evolution kicks off the first half of its season on Thanksgiving Day — Thursday, Nov. 24 — when it will release the first two episodes. (Read our review.) New episodes will release weekly every Thursday through Dec. 15, at which time the series will take a holiday break. The 10-episode season will then resume Thursday, Jan. 12, building to a Feb. 9 finale. How to Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution on Paramount+ Criminal Minds: Evolution...
Virgin River Season 5 Release Date, News & Update: Production Crew Shares Optimistic Development On 'Some Of The Best Episodes' The Show's Ever Done
The cast and crew of Virgin River Season 5 celebrated the completion of filming with a dance party, which they shared on social media. Since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, fans have been intrigued by Virgin River. Based on Robyn Carr's books, the series follows Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge), a nurse who relocates from Los Angeles to the little town after her life comes crashing down around her.
35 Movies And TV Shows That Will Be Leaving Netflix In December 2022
Time to bid adieu to every Men in Black movie.
‘Tokyo Vice’ Season 2 at HBO Max Casts Takayuki Suzuki (EXCLUSIVE)
Takayuki Suzuki has joined “Tokyo Vice” Season 2 at HBO Max in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. The drama series debuted in April 2022 and was renewed for a second season in June. It is inspired by Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same name. Ansel Elgort stars as Adelstein, an American living in Japan who becomes a reporter covering the Tokyo Metropolitan police beat. Suzuki will star in the series as Masahito Ohno. Described as “a brilliant and charming architect, Ohno is a client at the hostess club at the heart of season two. Slowly he’s pulled...
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going December 2022
HBO Max has announced its programming for the month of December. Doom Patrol returns for a fourth season on Dec. 8. The season premiere opens with the team traveling to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres on Dec. 1 with more scandal and glamour. Plus, His Dark Materials is back on Dec. 5 for its third and final season.
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
New Alien Film Reportedly Finds Its Lead
Actress Cailee Spaeny is reportedly in talks to star in the new Alien movie that is being directed by Fede Alvarez (Evil Dead, Don't Breathe). The report states Cailee Spaeny has been "the top choice for the lead role for some time, following several meetings with producers and Alvarez," whereas other casting choices have been a "process." So it sounds like the studio and director definitely want her. Cailee Spaeny's roles have included The First Lady TV series, HBO's Mare of Easttown, Alex Garland's FX series Devs, the direct sequel The Craft: Legacy, the ensemble film Bad Times at the El Royale starring Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Ervo and Jon Hamm.
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
Andor's Season 1 Finale Post-Credits Scene Has Fans In A State Of Shock
Warning: Spoilers for the season finale of "Andor." "Andor" has officially called it a wrap on Season 1, with the finale, "Rix Road," premiering on Disney+ this morning. Don't worry, though, as creator Tony Gilroy confirmed the series is getting a Season 2, which will end where Cassian's story began in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
Twisted Metal Series Will Be Like Zombieland, New Season 1 Details Revealed
Peacock's Twisted Metal series is shaping up to be a post-apocalyptic mash-up of fun. The series, a live-action adaptation of the classic PlayStation video game, was announced in 2019, and some inside looks to the final product are finally here. Carter Swan, a Senior Producer at Playstation Studios, spoke to IGN about how the show looks to represent the games as best they can.
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Steps Down As Co-Showrunner Of HBO Max Series
EXCLUSIVE: As HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood (wt) moves into production, series creator and writer Diane Ademu-John is stepping down as co-showrunner. She will remain creatively involved in the prequel as executive producer but will focus on other commitments. Veteran TV writer-producer Alison Schapker, who has served as co-showrunner with Ademu-John, will now be the sole showrunner for the series. Schapker and Ademu-John executive produce with Johan Renck, who is directing the premiere episode. Filming on the series started yesterday in Budapest, Renck announced on Instagram. (You can read his post below.) Starring Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson and Travis Fimmel, Dune: The...
‘Fallout': See the First Look at Amazon’s Post-Apocalypse Video Game Adaptation (Photo)
The long-running “Fallout” video game franchise is getting a TV series adaptation via Amazon Prime, and on Thanksgiving day star Ella Purnell gave fans something to be thankful for: The first image from the show. Purnell posted the image to her Instagram account — see it below:
Avatar: The Way of Water Final Trailer Shows Off Pandora's Oceans and Teases a New Conflict
Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters Dec. 16 James Cameron is teasing new landscapes on Pandora and a new conflict in the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water. On Tuesday, 20th Century Studios released the final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, which hits theaters over a decade after the director's 2009 film Avatar. The long-awaited sequel meets the original film's main characters Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) as parents for a new adventure. The sequel's "cinematic experience reaches new heights" as 68-year-old writer-director Cameron "transports audiences back...
Murdaugh Murders Podcast to Become Drama Series at Hulu
The Murdaughs are getting the drama treatment. The prominent family recently got the docuseries treatment with Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty on HBO Max, and now it's set to become a true-crime drama at Hulu. Erin Lee Carr (Britney vs Spears, Mommy Dead and Dearest) and Michael D. Fuller (Locke & Key) will adapt the popular Murdaugh Murders podcast for the streamer. Podcast host Mandy Matney, Nick Antosca, and Alex Hedlund will serve as executive producers.
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
