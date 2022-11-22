STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maryalice Cassidy, 65, a Manhattan native and former Wagner College employee, died on Sept. 7, 2022. She received an MBA from Wagner and a Masters of Library and Information Science from Pratt Institute, said family. The knitting and outdoors enthusiast worked for 21 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York prior to recently retiring. She was predeceased by her husband, Ian B. Livingston and is survived by her brother, John J. Cassidy II; sister, Eileen Cassidy; nephews: John J. Cassidy III, Joseph, Brian, and Denis DeBlois, and her loving O’Shaughnessy and Rayder cousins of Rockaway. A memorial gathering will be held at the Staten Island Zoo at 11am, December 10, 2022.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO