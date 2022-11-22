ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield Township hosts annual turkey giveaway

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 20, Bloomfield once again held its annual turkey giveaway, giving out more than 700 turkeys with holiday fixings to township residents. The event was held in the back parking lot of the municipal building and was made possible thanks to donations from the community.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour returns

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to celebrate the holiday season and participate in the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour. This year’s tour includes 10 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The self-guided house tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the following locations:
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary practices ‘service above self’

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary Club was outside the Glen Ridge train station this past Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 19th year of collecting frozen turkeys and other donations for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, located in Hillside. From left are Bill Soriano, Greg Waldron, Conor O’Hara, Kerline Joshua, Bob Wohlgemuth and Ravi Mehrotra.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange Campus HS football team ends the season on a high note after shutting out Barringer on Thanksgiving

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team continued its dominance over Barringer in their Thanksgiving Day series. Senior Irijah Wright rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries, and he also returned a kickoff return for touchdown, and senior Kasim Cross rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 38-0 win over Barringer on Thanksgiving at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute turkeys and more to disadvantaged residents

NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 22, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers loaded many vehicles and delivered hundreds of turkeys and holiday meals with all the trimmings to schools, churches, pantries, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident

Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

JFS Cafe Europa holds swing music event for Holocaust survivors

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, more than 30 Holocaust survivors and their caregivers sang along and danced at Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ’s Cafe Europa, featuring the oldies and swing music with Rick P. of Ella Events. Cafe Europa is a socialization program for...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island obituaries for November 20, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maryalice Cassidy, 65, a Manhattan native and former Wagner College employee, died on Sept. 7, 2022. She received an MBA from Wagner and a Masters of Library and Information Science from Pratt Institute, said family. The knitting and outdoors enthusiast worked for 21 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York prior to recently retiring. She was predeceased by her husband, Ian B. Livingston and is survived by her brother, John J. Cassidy II; sister, Eileen Cassidy; nephews: John J. Cassidy III, Joseph, Brian, and Denis DeBlois, and her loving O’Shaughnessy and Rayder cousins of Rockaway. A memorial gathering will be held at the Staten Island Zoo at 11am, December 10, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County

About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Heavy fire damage to Monroe residence

MONROE – A two-alarm fire at a house at 37 Still Road in the Town of Monroe late Sunday morning heavily damaged the structure. There were no reports of injuries, but fire officials said the family may have lot almost everything in the blaze that was reported to have started in a fireplace and traveled to the second floor with heavy fire conditions that extended into the attic.
MONROE, NY

