Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
Gas Station Worker Shot in HeadBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
St. Hubert’s to end animal control services in Irvington, Maplewood and South Orange
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center announced in October that, beginning in the new year, it will no longer provide animal control services to the 19 municipalities it currently serves. Due to budget constraints, St. Hubert’s has had to reevaluate and refocus its operations.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield Township hosts annual turkey giveaway
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — On Sunday, Nov. 20, Bloomfield once again held its annual turkey giveaway, giving out more than 700 turkeys with holiday fixings to township residents. The event was held in the back parking lot of the municipal building and was made possible thanks to donations from the community.
essexnewsdaily.com
Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour returns
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. invites the public to celebrate the holiday season and participate in the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour. This year’s tour includes 10 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The self-guided house tour will be held Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the following locations:
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary practices ‘service above self’
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Bloomfield–Glen Ridge Rotary Club was outside the Glen Ridge train station this past Saturday, Nov. 19, for its 19th year of collecting frozen turkeys and other donations for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, located in Hillside. From left are Bill Soriano, Greg Waldron, Conor O’Hara, Kerline Joshua, Bob Wohlgemuth and Ravi Mehrotra.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team ends the season on a high note after shutting out Barringer on Thanksgiving
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team continued its dominance over Barringer in their Thanksgiving Day series. Senior Irijah Wright rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries, and he also returned a kickoff return for touchdown, and senior Kasim Cross rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 38-0 win over Barringer on Thanksgiving at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute turkeys and more to disadvantaged residents
NEWARK, NJ — On Nov. 22, Essex County Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers loaded many vehicles and delivered hundreds of turkeys and holiday meals with all the trimmings to schools, churches, pantries, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County Sheriff’s Thanksgiving Food Drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
First Of Its Kind Store Opening In Holmdel By End Of The Month
According to APP.com, we have a new opening coming to the Jersey Shore and it will be the first of its kind. There's a few pieces to this story so just stick with me. You know the Barnes & Noble in Commons located in the Holmdel shopping center on Route 35? It is closing.
N.J. schools superintendent dies in car accident
Englewood Schools Superintendent Ronel Cook died Sunday after a car accident in New York, authorities said. “During his short tenure with the school district, Dr. Cook demonstrated a true passion for education, our students, and our community,” said a statement from acting assistant superintendent Jennifer Sifuentes. “Our condolences go out to his family.”
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Beloved Jersey Shore Native, Marine Academy Grad Molly Lada Dies, 19
Beloved Jersey Shore native and marine academy graduate Molly J. Lada died in Santa Barbara, California, on Thursday, Oct. 27. She was 19. Born in Brick Township, Molly grew up in Point Pleasant, her obituary says. Described as an “incredibly kind and strong” member of the community, more than $26,300...
'Friend To All:' Mount Olive High School Graduate, Financial Analyst Joseph Barish Dies, 24
Mount Olive High School graduate and financial analyst Joseph R. Barish died in Hoboken on Saturday, Nov. 5. He was 24. Born in New Britain, CT, Joseph was raised in Budd Lake, where he played on the Mount Olive High School basketball team and graduated in 2016, his obituary says.
I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I'm still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space
Insider's reporter saw a $1,700 two-bed Miami apartment for rent that cost the same as her one-bed in NYC but was twice as large with outdoor space.
essexnewsdaily.com
JFS Cafe Europa holds swing music event for Holocaust survivors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, more than 30 Holocaust survivors and their caregivers sang along and danced at Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ’s Cafe Europa, featuring the oldies and swing music with Rick P. of Ella Events. Cafe Europa is a socialization program for...
Staten Island obituaries for November 20, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Maryalice Cassidy, 65, a Manhattan native and former Wagner College employee, died on Sept. 7, 2022. She received an MBA from Wagner and a Masters of Library and Information Science from Pratt Institute, said family. The knitting and outdoors enthusiast worked for 21 years at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York prior to recently retiring. She was predeceased by her husband, Ian B. Livingston and is survived by her brother, John J. Cassidy II; sister, Eileen Cassidy; nephews: John J. Cassidy III, Joseph, Brian, and Denis DeBlois, and her loving O’Shaughnessy and Rayder cousins of Rockaway. A memorial gathering will be held at the Staten Island Zoo at 11am, December 10, 2022.
Heads up: Big DWI checkpoint being set up in NJ on Thanksgiving eve
HOWELL — Lighten up on the booze and the gas. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Route 9 North in Howell. The checkpoint will begin at 11 p.m. and will continue until 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CT
Thanksgiving is just a few short days away and have you ordered your pie yet? Well, you’re in luck! Here are a few of the best pies you can get this holiday and if you get there early enough, you may just be able to get one of CT’s best pies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Heavy fire damage to Monroe residence
MONROE – A two-alarm fire at a house at 37 Still Road in the Town of Monroe late Sunday morning heavily damaged the structure. There were no reports of injuries, but fire officials said the family may have lot almost everything in the blaze that was reported to have started in a fireplace and traveled to the second floor with heavy fire conditions that extended into the attic.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after being beaten by swarm of dirt bike, ATV riders in Harlem
NEW YORK - A man has died after getting brutally assaulted by a gang of ATV and dirt bike riders earlier this month. Arthur Cooke, 45, suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine as a result of the attack and died in the hospital two weeks after the violent attack.
Comments / 0