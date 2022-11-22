Read full article on original website
Emmerdale airs surprise proposal in Mack and Charity storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow from Thursday night's episode (November 24). Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd popped the question to Charity Dingle in the show's latest episode. Mack made his impulsive decision as he struggled with the revelation that Chloe Harris is pregnant with his baby. Thursday night's episode saw Mack become worried when...
Coronation Street airs shock Hope hammer scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's (November 24) episode of Coronation Street saw Hope suspended from school after re-enacting one of her dad John Stape's murders with a hammer. Earlier in the episode, Hope took the hammer from Tyrone's tool box and told her friend Sam that she wanted to make...
Emmerdale : Thursday the 24/11/22 - " You'd better come home, Speedy Gonzales..."
Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under full sail!. Ooo ooooo I went to the new village bakery again today . Heavy rain all day today, here.... My old pile has been creaking and banging like a Galleon under...
Emmerdale: Biggest mistakes to date.
Not having Lorraine and Carol Nelson, as victims of the plane crash. Not having Jayesha and Sangeeta Parmar as victims of the plane crash. Not having The Marsden family as victims of the storm (Ronnie, Frances, Ali and Elaine) Killing off Vic Windsor - left a huge gap on the...
Best EastEnders Character Of All Time: Part 7
Mandy was supposedly one of the most hated tv characters during her first stint, but after watching the classic episodes I found that she was actually an interesting character and her homelessness with Aidan was so realistic and tackled a very common problem in this country. Posts: 28,011. Forum Member.
A Place In The Sun star Jonnie Irwin claims he was “pushed aside” by show after cancer diagnosis
A Place in The Sun host Jonnie Irwin has spoken out against the Channel 4 show as he claims he was "pushed aside" after his cancer diagnosis. Earlier in November, Irwin, who presents A Place in The Sun and Escape to the Country, revealed he has stage four terminal cancer.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Frasier's Kelsey Grammer reveals why co-star refuses to play Niles again in revival
Frasier actor Kelsey Grammer has revealed why his co-star David Hyde Pierce will not return to play Niles again in the show’s revival. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People. He also opened up about how Pierce’s absence...
Strictly Come Dancing Week 10 Discussion Thread - Sat 26 Nov @ 7.15pm & Sun 27 Nov @ 6pm
I'm looking forward to tonight. The competition always gets more serious after Blackpool, and this week almost feels like the beginning of the end. I'm hoping for a good show on my birthday weekend, and really hope Hamza (my fave) doesn't go home on my birthday tomorrow! (Yes I know that it's recorded tonight, and I will probably look at the spoiler, especially if I am worried about him).
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey teases more original characters returning in the new sequel
Dirty Dancing icon Jennifer Grey has revealed 2024's sequel will reunite her character with some familiar faces. Back as Frances 'Baby' Houseman for the first time since the late '80s, this movie will find her at the upscale resort of Kellerman's once again – the location of the original.
Corrie - Mary
I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
Finding Content on ITVX
Can anyone explain how to find ALL of the content on ITVX please?. For example, if you go to the search function and type in the word 'Rising', Rising Damp will appear. The very first episode is only available to Premium customers, but all of the other episodes can be viewed by everyone. However, if I browse under the Comedy category, or the AD category, the tv series is nowhere to be seen. The film version appears in the Films category (obviously) and the AD category.
EastEnders: Janine last episode (air date)
A great exit for me would be for Janine to think Mick and Linda are dead following the car crash only for them to surprise her and turn up having called the police then a wild police chase occurs, like her previous exits. Really disappointed her current stint is so...
EE is fantastic at the moment. We just really need some dynamic older characters
Watching EE classic episodes and it struck me how much I miss the dynamic of older characters. Frank, Pat, Peggy, Roy were prob peak EE characters for me. Roy especially was so underrated. He was fantastic and really a part of the shows DNA in its heyday. Terry and Irene...
It's been a decent series: a matt finish would put the gloss on it.
One of the problems with the fact that these days we know weeks beforehand who is going in is that it allows more time to review the list and think "most of these are scraping the bottom of the barrel". I must admit that I felt that way about this year's crop: they seemed to have blown the whole budget on Boy George and Mike Tindall. Then, a few days before it started came the game-changing announcement that Matt Hancock MP would be joining as a late entrant.
Clarkson's Farm's Kaleb Cooper reveals he's expecting second baby with girlfriend Taya
Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper is expecting a second child with his girlfriend, Taya. The couple are already parents to Oscar, who was born last year, with Kaleb announcing the latest news of another Cooper family member via Instagram. “So excited to announce that baby cooper number 2 is...
Hollyoaks casts Izzie Yip as Honour's niece Shing Lin
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks psychologist Honour Chen-Williams welcomes her niece Shing Lin to the village over Christmas. It's now confirmed that Izzie Yip will play the newcomer, who turns up with her parents Mei Lian and Meng Chye in the hope of raising Mason Chen-Williams's spirits. However, the excitement of...
Virgin River stars tease season 5 as filming ends
Virgin River stars are teasing fans about what's to come in season five as plenty of the actors take to social media to celebrate the end of filming for the fifth season. Earlier this year, season four ended with plenty of shocks and set-ups for the future of the show – meaning fans couldn't wait for season five.
I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec beg EastEnders star to “name your price” for 2023 line-up
I'm a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have challenged EastEnders star Danny Dyer to name his price for an appearance on the show. The actor has never appeared as a contestant on the show, though during a fan Q&A on Instagram yesterday (November 23), the two presenters responded enthusiastically to one suggestion that Dyer should do the series.
